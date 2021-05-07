ROUNDUP: Langworthy, Bacon lead Burghers past Saints

Sara Langworthy and, Kailey Bacon both had two hits and Warrensburg made a run in the fourth stand up as the game-winner as Warrensburg beat Saratoga Catholic 3-2 on Friday.
Salem, Whitehall, Granville and Lake George all posted Adirondack League victories.
WARRENSBURG 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2
League: Non-league
Spa Catholic 002 000 0 — 2 8 0
Warrensburg 020 100 0 — 3 8 1
WP — Kailey Bacon 1-0, 2-0. LP — O’Reilly. 2B — Kailey Bacon (Warr). HR — OReilly (SCC).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: M. Connell 3 for 4, L. O’Reilly 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.
Warrensburg highlights: Sara Langworthy 2 for 3, Kailey Bacon 2 for 3, 1 RBI.
Records: Warrensburg 1-0, 2-0.
SALEM 11, ARGYLE 6
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 002 000 4 — 6 11 0
Salem 043 202 X — 11 11 x
WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Greta Schneider. 2B — Kaitlyn Lindsay (Arg), Taylor Cary (Sal), Sophia Keays (Sal), Sarah McCauliffe (Sal) 2. 3B — Tori Cary (Sal), Mavkenzie Keays (Sal). HR — Andrea Cary (Sal).
Argyle highlights: Greta Schneider 6 K’s.
Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 7 strikeouts and 2 RBIs, Tori Cary 2 RBIs, Sophia Keays 2 RBIs, Blake Riche 6 putouts.
Records: Salem 1-0, 1-0.
GRANVILLE 7, CORINTH 2
League: Adirondack League
Granville 510 000 1 — 7 6 1
Corinth 000 002 0 — 2 4 6
WP — Lauren Bascom. LP — Elizabeth Jensen. 3B — Haylie Barber (Gra), Elizabeth Jensen (Cor).
Granville highlights: Lauren Bascom 17 K’s 2 for 4, RBI, Haylie Barber 3b, 2 RBIs.
Corinth highlights: Elizabeth Jensen 10Ks, 1-2, 3b RBI.
Records: Granville 1-1, 1-1. Corinth 0-2, 0-2.
WHITEHALL 24, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 5
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall 544 56; — 24 22
Hart.-F.E. 032 00; — 5 8
WP — Vinna Jensen. LP — Mattison Viele. 2B — Madi Gould (White) 2, Vinna Jensen (White), Brooke Benjamin (White) 2, Alexis Sesselman (Hart/FE), Ava Nadeau (Hart/FE), Hannah Lawrence (Hart/FE). 3B — Vinna Jensen (White).
Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 3 for 5, Blake Bird 3 for 4, Vinna Jensen 3 for 5, Brooke Benjamin 4 for 5, Ava Ruby 3 for 4.
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Alexis Sesselman 2 for 2, 2 runs scored.
Records: Whitehall 2-0, 2-0. Hartford-Fort Edward 0-2, 0-2.
LAKE GEORGE 30, NORTH WARREN 0
League: Adirondack League
Lake George (14)16 90x x — 30 18 0
North Warren 000 00x x — 0 1 5
WP — S. Starrath. LP — Phelps (0-1). 2B — Bergman (LG), Zilm (LG). HR — Jaeger (LG) 11, Starrah (LG).
Lake George highlights: Starrah 8 strikeouts in 3 innings.
North Warren highlights: Katie Kramar Lone hit for NW.
Records: North Warren 0-1, 0-1.
QUEENSBURY 31, BROADALBIN-PERTH 2
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury (14)60 47x x — 31 31 3
Broad.-Perth 000 20x x — 2 4 3
WP — Rachel Mannix (1-0). LP — Hinderliter, Kelsey. 2B — Alexis Rogers (Q) 2, Cassidy Ray (Q) 2. HR — Dyllan Ray (Q), Cassidy Ray (Q).
Queensbury highlights: Alexis Rogers 5 for 6, 4 runs scored, 6 RBIs, Cassidy Ray 5 for 6, 4 runs scored, 7 RBIs, Dyllan Ray 3 for 5, 3 runs scored, 5 RBIs, Kate Allen 4 for 6, 4 runs scored, 4 RBIs, Rachel Mannix 4 for 5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs.
B-P highlights: Kiaira Tomlinson 1 for 2, 1 run scored, Macie Pasquarelli 1 for 2, 1 run scored.
Records: Queensbury 2-0.
WARRENSBURG 19, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 1
League: Adirondack League, Thursday
Warrensburg 128 35; — 19 13
Hart.-F.E. 001 00; — 1 1 8
WP — Kailey Bacon. LP — Mattison Viele. 2B — Nayana DeAmelia (Warr), Kara Bacon (Warr), Alonah Olden (Warr). 3B — Nayana DeAmelia (Warr), Alonah Olden (Warr).
Warrensburg highlights: Nayana DeAmelia 3 for 4, 3 RBIs, Alonah Olden 3 for 4, 4 RBIs, Kara Bacon 1 for 2, 4 runs scored, Kailey Bacon 6 strikeouts, 1 walk.
Records: Warrensburg 1-0, 1-0. Hartford-Fort Edward 0-1, 0-1.
