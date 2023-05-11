Shannon Starratt drove in six runs to lead Lake George’s 13-hit attack in a 12-7 victory over Warrensburg in the semifinals of the Adirondack League softball tournament on Thursday.

The Warriors will face Whitehall in the championship game on Friday at Moreau Rec (4:30 p.m.).

Starratt hit two doubles, a home run and a single for Lake George, which won despite giving up six runs in the top of the first. A six-run second inning and two more in the third kept the Warriors on top.

Makena Barber drove in two runs and Mattison Stark, Alonah Olden and Sam Gorey had two hits apiece. Barber got the win and struck out nine.

Caitlin O’Donnell went 3 for 4 for Warrensburg.

WHITEHALL 7, SALEM 0: Madi Gould pitched a two-hitter and struck out 18 as the top-seeded Railroaders earned a spot in the Adirondack League final.

Whitehall scored three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to take a commanding lead.

Vinna Jensen went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Whitehall. Marissa Eggleston and Mia Waters each drove in two runs.

Kayla McCauliffe and Bella Garrison had the Salem hits.

SOUTH HIGH 4, SHAKER 3: Kayden Craft drove in the game-winning run to cap off a two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh as South Glens Falls beat Shaker in a non-league game.

Tori Young pitched five innings of two-hit ball and went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Bulldogs (17-3). Jessica Beames got the win in relief.

Emma Martens went 2 for 3 with a triple and Jade Maille doubled.

Tatum Passanno was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for Shaker.

QUEENSBURY 3, COLUMBIA 2: Dyllan Ray singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Spartans defeated Columbia in a non-league game.

Queensbury made the best of its three hits. Lindsey Pepe scored twice and Sedona Jones drove in two runs. Caleigh Johnson went the distance to get the win, scattering nine hits.

ARGYLE 14, CORINTH 1: Carrie Humiston and Alexis Anderson both went 2 for 4 with a double as the Scots won. Kylee Humiston also went 2 for 4.

Maddy Eldred went five innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out nine for Argyle.

GRANVILLE 13, FORT ANN 0: Ella Olsen pitched a shutout as the Golden Horde beat the Cardinals.

Jordan Chadwick and Hailey Barber hit double as part of the Horde’s 10-hit attack. Natalie Cody doubled for Fort Ann.

SPA CATHOLIC 10, FORT ANN 2: Hailey Ogniewski pitched a complete-game five-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Saints won a non-league affair on Wednesday.

Allison Fuller had three singles for the Saints. Grace Schaefer, Ryan Looby and Kerry Gill each contributed two hits.