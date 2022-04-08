ROUNDUP: Lake George pulls away from Corinth

Shannon Starratt belted two home runs and Makena Barber and Mollie Johnson each added one Friday to lead the Lake George softball team to a 21-9 Adirondack League win over Corinth.

Starratt, Johnson and Mattison Stark each drove in five runs for the Warriors, who improved to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the league.

The Tomahawks scored eight of their runs in the third inning.

LAKE GEORGE 21, CORINTH 9

League: Adirondack League

Corinth 008 100 0 — 9 4 2

Lake George 445 530 0 — 21 19 2

WP — Barber. LP — Mann. 2B — S Pita (Cor), Makena Barber (LG), Mollie Johnson (LG), Taylor Syvertsen (LG). 3B — Mollie Johnson (LG), Olivia Gates (LG), Grace York (LG). HR — Makena Barber (LG), Shannon Starratt (LG) 2, Mollie Johnson (LG).

Corinth highlights: A Crossman 1 for3, 2 runs, 1 RBI.

Lake George highlights: Shannon Starratt 3 for 4, 5 RBI, 2 HRs, Mollie Johnson 4 for 5, 5 RBI, 1 HR, Mattison Stark 2 for 4, 5 RBI, Makena Barber 2 for 3, 3 RBI.

Records: Lake George 2-0, 3-1.

Notes: Lake George got home runs from Mollie Johnson, Makena Barber and 2 from Shannon Starratt, as the Warriors collected 19 hits. Corinth scored 8 runs in the third inning.

WARRENSBURG 22, NORTH WARREN 2

League: Adirondack League

North Warren 010 01; — 2 2 5

Warrensburg 37(11) 1x; — 22 13 2

WP — Kailey Bacon 1-1, 2-1. LP — K. LaGuerre. 2B — Natalie Bederian (Warr). 3B — Caitlin O’Donnell (Warr). HR — Kara Bacon (Warr).

Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 6ks, Natalie Bederian 4/4, 2B, 3RBIs, Madison Goodspeed 3/4, 5 RBIs.

Records: Warrensburg 1-1, 2-1.

Notes: This game was played in the Adirondack Sports Complex dome.

FONDA 6, GLENS FALLS 2

League: Non-league

Fonda 311 020 0 — 6 8 2

Glens Falls 000 020 0 — 2 10 3

WP — Gianna Endieveri. LP — N/A. 2B — Gianna Endieveri (GF). HR — Gianna Endieveri (GF), Lily Haggerty (GF).

Glens Falls highlights: Kiersten Stevens 2-3.

Records: Glens Falls 0-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0