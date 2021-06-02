ROUNDUP: Lake George holds on for semifinal win over Salem

Rachel Jaeger turned a double play for the first two outs of the seventh inning Wednesday as Lake George held off Salem 10-6 in an Adirondack League softball semifinal victory.
Olivia Gates, Tyler Bergman and Madeline Gorey each had three hits for the Warriors, who advance to the Adirondack League title game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at unbeaten Whitehall.
Also Wednesday, senior Hannah Breen struck out 12 batters in a five-inning perfect game as South Glens Falls blanked Hudson Falls 12-0 in Foothills Council action.
LAKE GEORGE 10, SALEM 6
League: Adirondack League semifinal
Lake George 320 310 1 — 10 12 4
Salem 311 000 1 — 6 12 6
WP — Madeline Gorey. LP — Sarah McCauliffe. 2B — Rachel Jaeger (LG), Olivia Gates (LG) 2, Shannon Starratt (LG), Sam Gorey (LG), Andrea Cary (S). 3B — M. Gorey (LG).
Lake George highlights: Olivia Gates 3/5 with 3 runs, Tyler Bergman 3/5, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, Madeline Gorey 3/4, 2 RBIs.
Salem highlights: Andrea Cary 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, Amber Terry 2 for 4, Kayla McCauliffe 2 for 4, Tori Cary 2 for 4, Sarah McCauliffe 2 for 4, 5 Ks.
Records: Salem 8-3.
Notes: With no outs in the bottom of the 7th and runners on 1st and 3rd, Lake George’s Rachel Jaeger leaped to catch a hard line drive over her head from Salem’s Blake Riche. She was quick to throw to first to double up a Salem runner to help secure Lake George’s semifinal win. Lake George advances to play in the Adirondack League title game Saturday at 11 a.m. at Whitehall.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 12, HUDSON FALLS 0
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 000 000; — 0 0 4
South High 109 2x; — 12 10 0
WP — Hannah Breen (11-0). LP — Trista DeLong. 2B — Christine Mallette (SGF), Deme Kellogg (SGF). 3B — Christine Mallette (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Christine Mallette 2 for 3, 4 RBIs, 2 Runs, Deme Kellogg 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Molly Rafferty 1 for 3, 2 Runs, Maddy Ring 2 for 2, RBI, 2 Runs, Vanessa LeBrun 1 for 1, 2 RBIs.
Records: Hudson Falls 4-6, 4-6. South Glens Falls 11-0, 11-0.
Notes: Hannah Breen threw a perfect game with 12 strikeouts.
QUEENSBURY 9, GLENS FALLS 0
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 022 500 0 — 9 11 0
Glens Falls 000 000 0 — 0 6 5
WP — Rodgers. LP — Endieveri. 2B — C Ray (Q), A Sponzo (Q) 2, Kacie Wolfstich (GF). HR — C Ray (Q).
Queensbury highlights: C. Ray 2-4 HR, A. Sponzo 3-4.
Glens Falls highlights: Lily Murry 2 HITS, Kacie Wolfstich 2B.
Records: Glens Falls 6-6, 7-7.
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCOTIA 0
League: Foothills Council
Scotia 000 00x x — 0 2 0
Schuyler. 000 30x x — 3 5 0
WP — Molly Vianese. LP — Gina Cassaro. 2B — Sophia Wahl (Schy).
Scotia highlights: Brenna Jahn 1 for 2, single, Bella Harold 1 for 2, single.
Schuylerville highlights: Megan Stadel 2 for 2, 2 singles, Maggie Schwartz 1 for 1, 2 RBIs, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 1 for 3, Molly Vianese 10 Ks, Taylor Dennis 1 RBI.
Notes: Maggie Schwartz came in to pinch hit in the 4th inning, hit a single and scored 2 runs. Molly Vianese pitched 5 innings, striking out 10, allowing only 2 hits
WARRENSBURG 10, CORINTH 1
League: Adirondack League
Warrens. 300 040 3 — 10 9 1
Corinth 000 100 0 — 1 4 6
WP — Kailey Bacon. LP — Elizabeth Jensen. 2B — Hope Sherman (Warr), Natalie Bederain (Warr). 3B — Alonah Olden (Warr). HR — Nayana DeAmelia (Warr), Olivia Mann (Cor).
Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 15 Ks, Nayana DeAmelia HR, 2 RBIs, Alohah Olden 2-3, 3B 2 RBIs.
Corinth highlights: Olivia Mann HR, Whitney Cameron 1-3, Elizabeth Jensen 1-3.
Records: Warrensburg 6-3, 11-3. Corinth 3-6, 4-7.
GREENWICH 15, STILLWATER 1
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater 000 01; — 1 3 2
Greenwich 408 3x; — 15 12 0
WP — Sophia Boice 4-2. LP — Meghan Paul. 2B — Kiley Pennick (Still), Rose Lantz (Gre), Reegan Mullen (Gre). 3B — Chelsea Plummer (Still), Trinity Douglas (Gre), Jocelyn Spiezio (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Reese Autiello 3 for 3, Destiney McKernon 2 for 3, Norah Niesz 2 for 4.
Records: Greenwich 9-2, 9-3.