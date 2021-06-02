ROUNDUP: Lake George holds on for semifinal win over Salem

Notes: With no outs in the bottom of the 7th and runners on 1st and 3rd, Lake George’s Rachel Jaeger leaped to catch a hard line drive over her head from Salem’s Blake Riche. She was quick to throw to first to double up a Salem runner to help secure Lake George’s semifinal win. Lake George advances to play in the Adirondack League title game Saturday at 11 a.m. at Whitehall.