CASTLETON — Warrensburg senior catcher Kara Bacon earned Most Valuable Player honors Saturday as the Burghers captured the championship of the Maple Hill Softball Tournament.

In the first game, Bacon went 3 for 3 with five runs scored as Warrensburg defeated Amsterdam 11-2. Zailey Baker also went 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Kailey Bacon struck out 10.

In the championship game, Kara Bacon went 2 for 3 and Kailey Bacon held Maple Hill to one earned run as the Burghers earned a 4-1 victory, despite being outhit 8-4. Kailey Bacon struck out eight batters to earn all-tournament honors.

Warrensburg (5-1) scored four runs in the first inning and prevented Maple Hill from scoring despite opportunities. Leigha Barnaby had a hit and two RBIs and Caitlin O'Donnell also singled for the Burghers.

Emma Dugan drove in the only run for the Wildcats (6-3) in the sixth inning.

HOOSIC VALLEY 9, SALEM 6 (9 inn.): Riley Caiazza went 4 for 5, including a decisive two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift Valley to the win in the Charlie Weeden Tournament at Hoosick Falls.

Caiazza finished with four RBIs and Lainey Bochette pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts to pick up the win. Ella Waldron added a double, single and three RBIs for Valley.

Sierra Phillips led the Generals with a two-run homer and three RBIs, and Taylor Cary went 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs.

Salem lost to Coxsackie-Athens 17-5 earlier, as Cary hit a home run and a single, Phillips doubled, and Kady Crosier drove in two runs.

CAMBRIDGE 12, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 2: Emily DeSouza hit two solo home runs to lead Cambridge past B-NL in Wasaren League play.

DeSouza, Addie Gates, Gabby Fazioli and Isabel Darfler all went 3 for 4 at the plate to secure the win. Peyton Drew scattered six hits to pick up the pitching win for Cambridge.

LAKE GEORGE 19, NORTH WARREN 2: Shannon Starratt went 3 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs to power Lake George past North Warren in Adirondack League action Friday.

The Warriors (4-0 league, 4-1 overall) bunched 10 runs in the second inning and won in five innings. Mollie Johnson picked up the win and helped her own cause, going 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs.

BASEBALL

BURNT HILLS 1, QUEENSBURY 0: Luke Haluska scored on Tim Venditti's sacrifice fly in the first inning as Burnt Hills topped Queensbury in non-league action Saturday.

Chris Puliafico fired a complete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts to lead Burnt Hills (6-3), and Haluska tripled to set up the game's only run.

Queensbury's Chris Coombes also went the distance in a two-hitter, striking out seven batters. Ethan Starr doubled and Alex Coombes singled in the loss for Queensbury (5-4).

ARGYLE 6, CORINTH 5: Carsen Bartow and Ben Cuthbert combined for nine strikeouts in a three-hitter as the Scots defeated Corinth in an Adirondack League game played at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown.

Brandon Saunders led Argyle with a double, single and two RBIs, Shea Squires added two hits and an RBI, and Andrew Austin and Clay Bates also had hits.

Eddie McGuire went the distance for Corinth, striking out 11 and singling home a run. Logan Dishon and Sam Tangora also had RBIs.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 21, TAMARAC 1: Kihl Kelly went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Saints to a five-inning mercy-rule win over Tamarac.

Tyler Weygand pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts, and Hunter Fales, Ryan Gillis and Carson Moser each had two hits for Spa Catholic. Moser drove in three runs and Gillis had a double and two RBIs for the Saints (7-1 Wasaren League and overall).

Nevin Wilkie tripled and scored the only run for the Bengals (5-2, 6-3).

BOYS LACROSSE

GREENWICH 19, MAPLE HILL-ICHABOD CRANE 0: Declan Kelleher scored three goals and dished out four assists Saturday as the Witches rolled past Maple Hill-Ichabod Crane.

Reece Saunders and Marcus Littell also scored three goals for Greenwich. Brendan McClay, Mathew White and Amani Raphael each added two goals in the win, with Evan Merrill, Zach Price, Jack Wade and Travis Yurschak also scoring. McClay, Wade and Deacon Schneider each had a pair of assists.

Aidan Jones made five saves for the shutout.