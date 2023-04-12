HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls softball team scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday to pull out a 7-5 Foothills Council victory over Schuylerville.

Madison Sawyer drove in the go-ahead run with a fielder's-choice groundout, and Emily Harrington ripped a solo home run in the fourth for the Tigers.

Anna Winter picked up the pitching win, striking out five and walking one as she went the distance, and helped her own cause with two RBIs. Abigail Bigelow went 3 for 3 to lead Hudson Falls at the plate, and Bigelow, Mya Strong and Madalyn Dudley all hit doubles as the Tigers finished with 12 hits.

Schuylerville was led by Riley Keefer, Gracelyn Kilburn and MaKenna Hart with two hits each. Kilburn had a triple and two RBIs for the Black Horses.

BOYS LACROSSE

QUEENSBURY 17, LA SALLE 14: Ian Reynolds scored six goals Wednesday to lead Queensbury to a non-league victory over La Salle Institute.

Ryan Sokol and Ethan Kelsey each netted three goals for the Spartans (3-2), who also got two goals and two assists from Ryan Miller. Brayden Shattuck, Michael Deutsch and Jack Luttmer also scored for Queensbury, and Jack Dickerson finished with 15 saves.

Liam Manion led the Cadets (2-4) with four goals and four assists.

STILLWATER-MECHANICVILLE 18, VOORHEESVILLE 5: Michael Marinello pumped in eight goals and assisted on four more to lead Stillwater-Mechanicville to the win Tuesday.

Andrew Sgambati and Anthony Cocozzo each added three goals for S-M (4-0), which also got two goals and three assists from Colby Paffen. Ryan Riley made seven saves in goal.