ROUNDUP: Hill pitches Glens Falls past Whitehall; Argyle blanks Fort Ann

Addy Hill pitched a six-strikeout five-hitter Tuesday as Glens Falls held on for a 2-1 non-league softball victory over Whitehall.
Madi Gould struck out 14 batters for the Railroaders as she allowed only two hits. The Indians ended the game with a double play.
Also Tuesday, Maddy Eldred pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts as Argyle shut out Fort Ann 12-0 in Adirondack league action.
Isabel Darfler went 4-for-4 with a home run and Isabella Patterson also homered as Cambridge topped Emma Willard 7-1 in Wasaren League play.
GLENS FALLS 2, WHITEHALL 1
League: Non-league
Whitehall 000 000 1 — 1 5 0
Glens Falls 200 000 0 — 2 2 0
WP — Hill. LP — Gould. 2B — Oliva Whiting (W).
Whitehall highlights: Olivia Whiting 1-4, Madi Gould 2-4.
Glens Falls highlights: Kiersten Stevens 1-2, Gina Endieveri 1-2 .
Records: Glens Falls 1-2.
Notes: Addy Hill pitched a 5-hit, 6-strikeout game to get her first varsity win for Glens Falls. Madi Gould struck out 14 for Whitehall. Glens Falls finished the game with a 2-5-3 double play.
ARGYLE 12, FORT ANN 0
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 020 050 5 — 12 10 1
Fort Ann 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
WP — Maddy Eldred. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — L Prevost (Arg) 2, K Humiston (Arg). 3B — K Humiston (Arg). HR — L Milne (Arg).
Argyle highlights: K Humiston 3 for 4, Maddy Eldred 12 strikeouts, L Milne 3 RBIs.
Fort Ann highlights: Emma Blondin 8 strikeouts.
Records: Fort Ann 0-3, 1-3.
CAMBRIDGE 7, EMMA WILLARD 1
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge 0200 140 0 — 7 8 0
Emma Willard 100 000 0 — 1 2 0
WP — Lauren Archambeault. LP — Margarette Howland.
Cambridge highlights: Isabel Darfler 4 for 4, 1 home run, Isabella Patterson 2 for 4, 1 home run, Lauren Archambeault 9 strikeouts.
Emma Willard highlights: Sam McEntee 2 for 3, 1 RBI.
Records: Cambridge 0-2, 1-2. Emma Willard 0-2.
HOOSICK FALLS 2, MAPLE HILL 1
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls 101 000 0 — 2 8 0
Maple Hill 010 000 0 — 1 7 0
WP — Kennedy Boisvert. LP — Kate Ackerman. 2B — Kennedy Boisvert (HoF), Olivia Mueller (MH). 3B — Jordan Hill (HoF) 2, Lyric Kriner (HoF), Emily Coffey (MH).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Taylor Myers 2 RBIs, Kennedy Boisvert 15 Strikeouts.
Records: Hoosick Falls 3-1, 3-1.
ARGYLE 16, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 11
League: Adirondack League, Monday
Argyle 411 433 0 — 16 15 1
Hartford-FE 203 330 0 — 11 11 3
WP — Maddy Eldred 11ks. LP — R. Liebig. 2B — L. Kingsley (Arg), C. Humiston (Arg), N, Durkee (H-FE), A. Nadeau (H-FE).
Argyle highlights: C. Humiston 2 for 4, 3 Runs, K. Humiston 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, 3 Runs, P. Cormie 3 for 4, 4 Runs, L. Kingsley 3 for 3, 3 Runs, 3 RBIs.
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: N. Durkee 3 for 4, 5 RBIs, R. Liebig 2 for 4, 3 RBIs, C. Severance 2 for 3, 2 Runs.
Records: Argyle 1-1, 1-1. Hartford-Fort Edward 1-2.
BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 7, CROWN POINT 6
League: Mountain and Valley, Monday
Crown Point 001 140 0 — 6 9 x
Bolton-S. Lake 201 002 2 — 7 5 7
WP — Jadynn Egloff. LP — Kaitlin Ross. 2B — Kaitlin Ross (CP), Marissa Duprey (CP), Kayla Navitsky (B-SL).
Bolton-Schroon Lake highlights: Jadynn Egloff 2 for 4, 14 Ks, Ila Hubert 2 for 4, game-winning walkoff RBI.
Records: Bolton-Schroon Lake 1-0, 2-0.
Notes: Bolton-Schroon Lake struggled to get the bats going, but pulled out the win with Jadynn Egloff in the circle. B-SL went into the seventh down by one and rallied with a bunt by Skyler Scott, a single from Jadynn Egloff and Ila Hubert driving in Egloff with the winning run.