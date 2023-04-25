GLENS FALLS — Addie Hill and Izzy Johnson combined on a three-hitter Tuesday to lead Glens Falls to a 10-1 non-league softball victory over Warrensburg.

Lily Canale, Kiersten Stevens and Jayln Graham each had two hits for Glens Falls, which improved to 6-4 overall.

Lily Cartin had two hits, including the lone RBI single for the Burghers.

HOOSICK FALLS 2, GREENWICH 1: Kennedy Boisvert scattered four hits and fanned 16 batters to lead the Panthers past Greenwich.

Taegyn Hart hit a solo home run for Hoosick Falls in the Wasaren League win.

Greenwich got base hits from Reese Autiello, Morgan Randall, Kiley Allen and Brooke Kuzmich.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 27, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 4: J-M’s bats connected for 14 hits, led by Alissa Bennett with a home run and a triple.

Mackenzie Mulligan added a triple and double, Helena Batha added a double, and Julia Morris struck out five batters.

Pailin Hample and Charlotte Liddle each had a hit for the Orange.

WARRENSBURG 24, NORTH WARREN 7: The Burghers scored eight runs in the second inning and 13 more in the third on their way to a five-inning victory Monday.

Kara Bacon, Zailey Baker, Caitlyn O’Donnell and Leigha Barnaby each drove in three runs for Warrensburg (6-1 overall). Hope Sherman struck out six batters.

North Warren was led Jaemesen Wilkinson, who hit a double and had two RBIs.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 10, EMMA WILLARD 2: Kerry Gill hit a double and single, and Grace Schaefer and Ryann MacDonald also doubled to lead the Saints to the win.

Allison Fuller added two singles, and Hailey Ogneiwski and Schaefer combined for the pitching win.

STILLWATER 16, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0: Katie Coogan hit her first varsity home run as she went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs.

Eden Resch pitched a one-hit shutout over four innings, and helped her own cause with a triple, two singles and two RBIs. Peyton Morris and Sofia Perniciaro each went 2 for 4, with Perniciaro hitting a double and scoring three runs.