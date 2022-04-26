ROUNDUP: Haggerty, Endieveri lead way in Glens Falls win

Lilly Haggerty and Gianna Endieveri both went 3 for 4 and Addie Hill pitched a complete game as Glens Falls beat Greenwich 9-4 in a non-league softball game on Tuesday.
GLENS FALLS 9, GREENWICH 4
League: Non-league
Greenwich 010 110 7 — 4 6 0
Glens Falls 211 500 0 — 9 14 0
WP — Hill. LP — Boice. 2B — Jocelyn Spiezio (Gre), Avery Hill (GF), Gianna Endieveri (GF).
Greenwich highlights: Jocelyn Spiezio 2-4.
Glens Falls highlights: Lilly Haggerty 3-4 3RBIs, Gianna Endieveri 3-4, Gianna Balestrino 2-3.
Records: Glens Falls 5-2, 7-4.
BALLSTON SPA 12, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2
League: Non-league
Ballston Spa 201 016 2 — 12 12 0
South High 001 010 0 — 2 4 5
WP — Liv Wiltsie. LP — Tori Young. 2B — Maggie Lyon (BS) 2, Allison Piscitelli (BS).
Ballston Spa highlights: Allison Piscitelli 4-5, RBI, 5 Runs, Taylor Russell 2-3, 3 RBIs, 3 Runs, Calleigh Sisk 2-5, 2 RBIs, Run, Maggie Lyon 3-4, 3 RBIs, Liv Wiltsie 9 Ks.
South Glens Falls highlights: Tori Young 4IP, 6 Ks, Kayden Craft 2-3, RBI, Jade Maille 1-3, Run, Haley Corso 1-1.
Records: South Glens Falls 9-2, 5-1.