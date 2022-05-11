ROUNDUP: Greenwich wins, will play for Wasaren League title

Sophia Boice pitched a one-hit shutout Wednesday as Greenwich rolled to a 17-0 victory over Waterford, wrapping up the Wasaren League North Division softball title for the Witches.

Greenwich (12-1 league, 15-3 overall) is scheduled to play for the overall league title Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Tamarac.

Also Wednesday, Sophia Keays pitched a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts as Salem blanked Fort Ann 3-0.

In non-league action, Alexis Rogers struck out 12 and Dyllan Ray and Lindsey Pepe each had two hits as Queensbury topped Shaker 4-3.

GREENWICH 17, WATERFORD 0

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;005;(10)2; —;17;14;0

Waterford;000;00; —;0;1;5

WP — Sophia Boice. LP — Jules Pierre. 2B — Lily McCauliffe (Gre). 3B — Lily McCauliffe (Gre), Sophia Boice (Gre). HR — Reegan Mullen (Gre).

Greenwich highlights: Sophia Boice 1-hitter, Reegan Muller 1 single 1 home run 3 RBIs, Lily McCauliffe 1single,1 double, 1triple 3 RBI, Morgan Randall 2 singles 2 RBIs.

Waterford highlights: Jules Foster 1 hit.

Records: Greenwich 12-1, 15-3.

SALEM 3, FORT ANN 0

League: Adirondack League

Salem;100;011;0 —;3;10;0

Fort Ann;000;000;0 —;0;1;1

WP — Sophia Keays. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — Kayla McCauliffe (S), Sophia Keays (S), Sierra Phillips (S).

Salem highlights: Sierra Phillips 2 for 3, R. Jackson 2 for 3, Sophia Keays 16 strikeouts.

ARGYLE 13, CORINTH 2

League: Adirondack League

Corinth;000;002;0 —;2;6;4

Argyle;070;015;0 —;13;18;1

WP — L. Kingsley. LP — T. Grady. 2B — Manning (Cor), K. Lindsay (Arg), L. Milne (Arg). 3B — L. Prevost (Arg), P. Cormie (Arg).

Argyle highlights: K. Lindsay 3 for 4, 3 RBIs, 2 Runs, P. Cormie 3 for 4, 3 RBIs, 2 Runs, L. Milne 4 for 5, L Kingsley 10 Ks.

Corinth highlights: Teagan Grady 7 Ks.

Records: Corinth 2-7, 3-8. Argyle 4-5, 5-6.

QUEENSBURY 4, SHAKER 3

League: Non-league

Shaker;000;020;1 —;3;5;3

Queensbury;001;012;x —;4;8;1

WP — Alexis Rogers (12-1). LP — Hannah Hipwell. 2B — Lola Lofrumento (S), Cassidy Ray (Q), Caleigh Johnson (Q).

Shaker highlights: Izzy Ratcliffe 2 for 3, 1 RBI.

Queensbury highlights: Dyllan Ray 2 for 3, 1 run, Lindsey Pepe 2 for 4, Sedona Jones 1 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI, Ryan Allen 2 RBIs, Alexis Rogers 12 strikeouts.

Records: Queensbury 16-1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0