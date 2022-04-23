ROUNDUP: Greenwich wins Maple Hill Tournament

GREENWICH 10, MAPLE HILL 0
Maple Hill Tournament, final
Maple Hill;000;000;0 —;0;3;0
Greenwich;201;034;x —;10;7;0
WP — Sophia Boice. LP — K. Ackerman. 2B — Reegan Mullen (Gre), Lily McCauliffe (Gre). HR — Reegan Mullen (Gre).
Maple Hill highlights: E. Dugan 2 Hits, O. Meullar 1 hit, K. Ackerman 4 Strikeouts.
Greenwich highlights: Jocelyn Spiezio 4 runs, Reegan Mullen 1HR, 1 Double, 5 RBIs, Faith Ingber 2 Hits, 2 Runs.
Records: Greenwich 5-0, 7-1.
GREENWICH 7, GREENVILLE 1
Maple Hill Tournament, first round
Greenwich;030;001;3 —;7;9;0
Greenville;000;000;1 —;1;1;0
WP — Lily McCauliffe. 2B — Morgan Randall (Gre), Lily McCauliffe (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Lily McCauliffe 1 hit, 12 Strikeouts.
Records: Greenwich 5-0, 6-1.
HOOSICK FALLS 14, MECHANICVILLE 1
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls;614;030;0 —;14;14;0
Mechanicville;000;100;0 —;1;2;2
WP — Kennedy Boisvert. LP — Allie Kenyon. 2B — Marissa Landry (HoF), Jordan Hill (HoF), Lyric Kriner (HoF), Mackenna Roberson (HoF), Izabella Stefanovich (HoF). 3B — Lyric Kriner (HoF).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Lyric Kriner 3 for 3, 1 RBI, Kate Waugh 2 for 2, 3 RBIs, Marissa Landry 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.
Records: Hoosick Falls 6-1, 6-1.