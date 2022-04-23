 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Greenwich wins Maple Hill Tournament

  • 0

GREENWICH 10, MAPLE HILL 0

Maple Hill Tournament, final

Maple Hill;000;000;0 —;0;3;0

Greenwich;201;034;x —;10;7;0

WP — Sophia Boice. LP — K. Ackerman. 2B — Reegan Mullen (Gre), Lily McCauliffe (Gre). HR — Reegan Mullen (Gre).

Maple Hill highlights: E. Dugan 2 Hits, O. Meullar 1 hit, K. Ackerman 4 Strikeouts.

Greenwich highlights: Jocelyn Spiezio 4 runs, Reegan Mullen 1HR, 1 Double, 5 RBIs, Faith Ingber 2 Hits, 2 Runs.

Records: Greenwich 5-0, 7-1.

GREENWICH 7, GREENVILLE 1

Maple Hill Tournament, first round

People are also reading…

Greenwich;030;001;3 —;7;9;0

Greenville;000;000;1 —;1;1;0

WP — Lily McCauliffe. 2B — Morgan Randall (Gre), Lily McCauliffe (Gre).

Greenwich highlights: Lily McCauliffe 1 hit, 12 Strikeouts.

Records: Greenwich 5-0, 6-1. 

HOOSICK FALLS 14, MECHANICVILLE 1

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls;614;030;0 —;14;14;0

Mechanicville;000;100;0 —;1;2;2

WP — Kennedy Boisvert. LP — Allie Kenyon. 2B — Marissa Landry (HoF), Jordan Hill (HoF), Lyric Kriner (HoF), Mackenna Roberson (HoF), Izabella Stefanovich (HoF). 3B — Lyric Kriner (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Lyric Kriner 3 for 3, 1 RBI, Kate Waugh 2 for 2, 3 RBIs, Marissa Landry 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Hoosick Falls 6-1, 6-1. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News