ROUNDUP: Greenwich edges Stillwater

GREENWICH 5, STILLWATER 4
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;112;100;0 —;5;2;3
Stillwater;101;200;0 —;4;5;5
WP — Sophia Boice (1-0). LP — A. Russell. 2B — E. Resch (Still), A. Russell (Still), C. Salecker (Still). HR — M. Meuller (Still).
Greenwich highlights: Trinity Douglas 1 single, scored 3 times.
Stillwater highlights: M. Meuller 2 run HR, E. Resch 1 double, 1 single.
Records: Greenwich 1-0, 1-0.
HOOSICK FALLS 8,
HOOSIC VALLEY 0
League: Wasaren League
Hoo. Falls;021;230;0 —;8;9;1
Hoo. Valley;000;000;0 —;0;1;1
WP — Kennedy Boisvert. LP — Emma Scofield. 2B — Layne Dabila-Morley (HoF). 3B — Molly Hayes (HoF).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Kennedy Boisvert 17 strikeouts, 2 walks and 2 hits allowed.
Hoosic Valley highlights: Emma Scofield 10 strikeouts.
Records: Hoosick Falls 1-0, 1-0. Hoosic Valley 0-1, 0-1.
STILLWATER 6, MECHANICVILLE 3
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater;010;210;2 —;6;10;1
Mechanicville;003;000;0 —;3;6;2
WP — Reusch. LP — Robert. 2B — Salecker (Still) 10. 3B — Reusch (Still) 20.
Stillwater highlights: Biasiucci 3-4.
Mechanicville highlights: Christensen 2-3.
Records: Mechanicville 0-1, 0-1.
Notes: Reusch was strong on mound and at plate, going 7 innings for the win and hitting 2 triples
JOHNSBURG 19, WELLS 6
League: Mountain and Valley
Johnsburg;411;193;0 —;19;12;5
Wells;002;000;4 —;6;7;8
WP — Julia Morris 2-0. LP — Alexis Brook 0-2. 2B — Jennie Allen (Jnb), Megan Mohowski (Jnb). HR — Alexis Brook (Wells).
Johnsburg highlights: Megan Mohowski 2-3, 3 RBIs, Molly Smith 2-4 2 RBIs, Jennie Allen 2-4, 3 RBIs.
Wells highlights: Layla Rust 3-3, 2 RBIs.
Records: Johnsburg 2-0, 0-2. Wells 0-2, 0-2.
TICONDEROGA 32, SARANAC LAKE 5
League: CVAC
Ticonderoga;(10)05;(11)6; —;32;16;4
Saranac Lake;101;03; —;5;5;5
WP — Anna Whitman (1-0). LP — Karlie Goetz (0-1). 2B — Andrea Paige (Ti), Anna Whitman (Ti), Lizzie Rich (Ti).
Ticonderoga highlights: Anna Whitman 4-5, 2B, 7 RBIs, 5 runs scored, Andrea Paige 3-4, 4 RBIs, 6 runs scored, Jade Charboneau 3-5, 3 RBIs, 5 runs scored, Kennedy Davis 2-3, 2 RBIs, 4 runs scored.