ROUNDUP: Greenwich edges Stillwater
agate

ROUNDUP: Greenwich edges Stillwater

GREENWICH 5, STILLWATER 4

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;112;100;0 —;5;2;3

Stillwater;101;200;0 —;4;5;5

WP — Sophia Boice (1-0). LP — A. Russell. 2B — E. Resch (Still), A. Russell (Still), C. Salecker (Still). HR — M. Meuller (Still).

Greenwich highlights: Trinity Douglas 1 single, scored 3 times.

Stillwater highlights: M. Meuller 2 run HR, E. Resch 1 double, 1 single.

Records: Greenwich 1-0, 1-0.

HOOSICK FALLS 8,
HOOSIC VALLEY 0

League: Wasaren League

Hoo. Falls;021;230;0 —;8;9;1

Hoo. Valley;000;000;0 —;0;1;1

WP — Kennedy Boisvert. LP — Emma Scofield. 2B — Layne Dabila-Morley (HoF). 3B — Molly Hayes (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Kennedy Boisvert 17 strikeouts, 2 walks and 2 hits allowed.

Hoosic Valley highlights: Emma Scofield 10 strikeouts.

Records: Hoosick Falls 1-0, 1-0. Hoosic Valley 0-1, 0-1.

STILLWATER 6, MECHANICVILLE 3

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater;010;210;2 —;6;10;1

Mechanicville;003;000;0 —;3;6;2

WP — Reusch. LP — Robert. 2B — Salecker (Still) 10. 3B — Reusch (Still) 20.

Stillwater highlights: Biasiucci 3-4.

Mechanicville highlights: Christensen 2-3.

Records: Mechanicville 0-1, 0-1.

Notes: Reusch was strong on mound and at plate, going 7 innings for the win and hitting 2 triples

JOHNSBURG 19, WELLS 6

League: Mountain and Valley

Johnsburg;411;193;0 —;19;12;5

Wells;002;000;4 —;6;7;8

WP — Julia Morris 2-0. LP — Alexis Brook 0-2. 2B — Jennie Allen (Jnb), Megan Mohowski (Jnb). HR — Alexis Brook (Wells).

Johnsburg highlights: Megan Mohowski 2-3, 3 RBIs, Molly Smith 2-4 2 RBIs, Jennie Allen 2-4, 3 RBIs.

Wells highlights: Layla Rust 3-3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Johnsburg 2-0, 0-2. Wells 0-2, 0-2.

TICONDEROGA 32, SARANAC LAKE 5

League: CVAC

Ticonderoga;(10)05;(11)6; —;32;16;4

Saranac Lake;101;03; —;5;5;5

WP — Anna Whitman (1-0). LP — Karlie Goetz (0-1). 2B — Andrea Paige (Ti), Anna Whitman (Ti), Lizzie Rich (Ti).

Ticonderoga highlights: Anna Whitman 4-5, 2B, 7 RBIs, 5 runs scored, Andrea Paige 3-4, 4 RBIs, 6 runs scored, Jade Charboneau 3-5, 3 RBIs, 5 runs scored, Kennedy Davis 2-3, 2 RBIs, 4 runs scored.

Saranac Lake highlights: Amya Hurteau 2-3, 3 runs scored.

Records: Ticonderoga 1-0, 1-0. Saranac Lake 0-1, 0-1.

Notes: Ticonderoga capitalized on 23 walks throughout the game.

