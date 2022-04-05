ROUNDUP: Granville rallies past Corinth; Salem, South High win

GRANVILLE 9, CORINTH 8

League: Adirondack League

Corinth 010 001 6 — 8 5 x

Granville 122 000 4 — 9 3 x

WP — Lauren Bascom (2-0). LP — Teagan Grady. 2B — Teagan Grady (Cor), Lilly Strout (Gra), Lauren Bascom (Gra) 2, Haylie Barber (Gra). 3B — Jordan Chadwick (Gra), Rachel Beaver (Gra).

Corinth highlights: Teagan Grady 7 Strikeouts, Chloe Manning 3 for 4.

Granville highlights: Lauren Bascom 11 Strikeouts, Jordan Chadwick 3 for 4.

Records: Corinth 0-2, 1-1. Granville 2-0, 2-0.

SALEM 14, ARGYLE 4

League: Adirondack League

Salem 205 220 3 — 14 21 2

Argyle 111 001 0 — 4 9 2

WP — K. McCauliffe. LP — Maddy Eldred. 2B — K. McCauliffe (S), S. Keays (S) 2, A. Terry (S), C. Humiston (Arg). 3B — K. McCauliffe (S), P. Cormie (Arg). HR — S. Phillips (S).

Salem highlights: A. Terry 4 for 4, S. Keays 4 for 5, 3 RBIs, T. Carey 3 for 5, K. McCauliffe 6 Strikeouts.

Argyle highlights: P. Cormie 2 for 4, K. Humiston 2 for 3, C. Humiston 2 for 3.

Records: Salem 2-0, 2-0. Argyle 0-1, 0-1.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 9,

LAKE GEORGE 0

League: Non-league

South High 201 303 0 — 9 15 0

Lake George 000 000 0 — 0 0 0

WP — Young. LP — Starratt. 2B — Jill Capozucca (SGF) 2, E Martens (SGF) 2, Young (SGF), Maille (SGF). 3B — Zimoka (SGF).

South Glens Falls highlights: Jill Capozucca 3 for 4, 3 RBI, E Martens 2 for 4, Young 3 for 4, 10 strikeouts.

Records: South Glens Falls 1-0. Lake George 1-1.

WHITEHALL 15, SCHUYLERVILLE 1

League: Non-league

Whitehall 021 521 4 — 15 12 2

Schuylerville 000 001 0 — 1 1 5

WP — Madi Gould. LP — Sophia Wahl. 2B — Madi Gould (Whi) 2. 3B — Madi Gould (Whi).

Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 4 for 5, 4 RBIs, 15 strikeouts, Olivia Whiting 2 for 4, 1 RBI.

Schuylerville highlights: Riley Keefer 1 for 3.

Records: Schuylerville 0-1.

GREENWICH 13, CAMBRIDGE 1

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge 010 000 0 — 1 7 6

Greenwich 551 110 0 — 13 8 0

WP — Sophia Boice. LP — Lauren Archambeauli. 2B — Gabby Fazioli (Cam), Morgan Randall (Gre).

Greenwich highlights: Lily McCauliffe 2 runs, 4 RBIs, Morgan Randall 1 for 3, 3 RBIs, Chloe Alverez 2 for 2, 1 RBIs, Kiley Allen 2 for 3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

Records: Cambridge 0-1, 0-1. Greenwich 2-0, 2-0.

HOOSIC VALLEY 5, STILLWATER 1

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater 010 000 0 — 1 4 2

Hoosic Valley 000 032 x — 5 10 1

WP — Olivia Cappellano (1-1). LP — Ava Russell. 2B — Riley Caiazza (HV).

Stillwater highlights: Julie Bouleris 2 for 4, 1 RBI.

Hoosic Valley highlights: Izzy Finkle 3 for 4, 3 RBIs, Riley Caiazza 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Joni Chapko 2 for 4, 1 RBI.

Records: Stillwater 1-1, 1-1. Hoosic Valley 2-0, 2-1.

SALEM 15, NORTH WARREN 3

League: Adirondack League, Monday

Salem 273 30; — 15 13 0

North Warren 001 20; — 3 2 4

WP — K. McAuliffe. LP — K. LaGuerre. 2B — S Keayes (S).

Salem highlights: K. McAuliffe 2-hitter, 14 strikeouts.

Records: Salem 1-0. North Warren 0-1, 0-2.

Notes: K. McAuliffe threw a complete-game two-hitter with 14 strikeouts for Salem in the league opener for both teams. Kaitlyn Stonitsch and Nicole Buckman each had a hit and scored a run for North Warren.

