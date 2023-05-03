QUEENSBURY — Granville scored two runs in the seventh inning Wednesday to pull out an 11-10 Adirondack League softball victory over Fort Ann in a game played at the Adirondack Sports Complex dome.

Megan Hover hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Golden Horde, who also got a double and four RBIs from Haylie Barber and 10 strikeouts from winning pitcher Lauren Bascom. Granville (4-3 league, 4-4 overall) scored six runs in the sixth inning to pull within 10-9.

Emma Blondin went 4 for 5 at the plate and struck out nine batters to lead the Cardinals, who also got a triple from Natalie Cody.

TAMARAC 11, HOOSICK FALLS 1: Moira Collins hurled a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and five walks as Tamarac rolled to a Wasaren League victory over Hoosick Falls.

The Bengals (8-0, 11-0) bunched eight runs in the second inning on the way to the win. Addy Ferris went 2 for 3 two RBIs and Toni Delorenzo added a two-run single for Tamarac.

EMMA WILLARD 13, HOOSIC VALLEY 6: Lainey Bochette went 3 for 4 with a home run and Izzy Finkle added a single and three RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as Hoosic Valley fell to Emma Willard.

Margarette Howland led the Jesters with three hits, Alice Wang hit a double and single, and Ella Kellogg and Olana Schillinger added two hits apiece.

STILLWATER 4, SALEM 3: Katie Coogan singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Stillwater to a 4-3 walkoff win Tuesday in a non-league game.

Eden Resch picked up the pitching win for the Warriors, scattering six hits and striking out seven batters with no walks. All three of Salem’s runs were unearned.

Lily Russell hit an RBI double and Resch added a single, two walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Salem got a four-hitter from Sophia Keays with eight strikeouts, as well as a single and an RBI. Kayla McCauliffe went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Generals.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 16, GLOVERSVILLE 2: Ryann McDonald hit a home run and a double, and Hailey Ogniewski added a triple and single Tuesday as the Saints rolled past Gloversville in a non-league game.

Grace Schaefer led Spa Catholic in the mound, scattering four hits and striking out seven over five innings. Schaefer and Ryan Looby each added two singles for the Saints.