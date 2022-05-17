 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Granville defeats Corinth in Class C play-in game

GRANVILLE 7, CORINTH 2

Class C Play-in Game

Corinth;000;001;1 —;2;5;1

Granville;110;041;x —;7;10;1

WP — Lauren Bascom (8-7). LP — Teagan Grady. 2B — Olivia Mann (Cor), Hannah Ingleston (Gra), Rachel Beaver (Gra).

Corinth highlights: Olivia Mann 3 for 4, Sarah Pita 2 for 4.

Granville highlights: Lauren Bascom 16 Ks.

Records: Granville 8-7.

Up next: No. 13 seed Granville plays Wednesday at fourth-seeded Lake George in a Class C Opening Round game at 4:30 p.m.

MAYFIELD 3,
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 0

Class C Play-in Game

Hartford-FE;000;000;0 —;0;5;0

Mayfield;010;200;x —;3;5;2

WP — Wille. LP — Liebig. 2B — (Hart/FE), Kelsey Meca (Mayfield), Marissa Wille (Mayfield).

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Natalie Durkee 2 singles, Gabbie McFarren single, Sophia Lamoureux single, Olivia Lindridge single.

Mayfield highlights: Aubrey Byrns 2 singles, 2 RBIs, Kelsey Meca double, single, Marissa Wille double, 7 Ks.

Records: Mayfield 14-6.

