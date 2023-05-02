Jaelyn Graham's two-run homer in the fourth inning lifted Glens Falls to a 3-2 non-league softball win over Fonda on Tuesday.
Gianna Endieveri and Addie Hill combined on a four-hitter as Glens Falls improved to 9-5 overall. Grace Furnace had an RBI single for Fonda.
QUEENSBURY 10, SCHUYLERVILLE 7: Ryan Allen went 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs as the Spartans outhit the Black Horses.
Dyllan Ray went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Lindsey Pepe and Lacey Russell also had two-hit days for the Spartans, who scored three times in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
Riley Keefer, Emilee Archer, Grace Kilburn and Sophia Wahl all had two-hit days for Schuylerville.
WARRENSBURG 4, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 2: Hope Sherman doubled twice as the Burgers improved to 6-1 in the Adirondack League, 9-2 overall.
People are also reading…
Winning pitcher Kailey Bacon struck out nine for Warrensburg.
Raeghan Liebig struck out nine for Hartford-FE. Lynelle Colvin went 3 for 3.
TAMARAC 7, MECHANICVILLE 0: Moira Collins tossed a three-hit shutout as the Bengals blanked the Raiders to improve to 10-0 overall.
Mihaly Blake and Erin Lee each had two hits for Tamarac.