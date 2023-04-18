Madison Gould pitched a two-hitter and struck out 12 as Whitehall beat Glens Falls 4-1 on Tuesday in a meeting of two programs that were among the area's best last year.

Whitehall is the defending Adirondack League champion while Glens Falls went to the Class B sectional final in 2022.

The Railroaders (2-0) scored single runs in the third and fourth inning before Vinna Jensen hit a two-run home run in the seventh. Lily Canale and Emylou Richards had the only hits for Glens Falls (4-3).

SOUTH HIGH 14, HUDSON FALLS 0: Tori Young struck out six as part of a two-hitter as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in Foothills play.

Jill Capozucca went 3 for 4 for the Bulldogs. Emily Kamber hit a home run and drove in two runs. Emma Martens, Autumn Roberts, Kayden Craft and Kylee Craft had two hits each.

Madison Sawyer and Mya Strong recorded hits for Hudson Falls.

WARRENSBURG 8, CORINTH 3: Kailey Bacon (3-0) struck out 13 as part of a three-hit effort as the Burgers beat the RiverHawks.

Bacon went 3 for 4 at the plate and doubled. Hope Sherman hit a triple and Caitlin O'Donnell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

SPA CATHOLIC 14, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0: Hailey Ogniewski pitched a three-hitter over five innings as the Saints won.

Grace Schaefer hit a home run, a triple and a single for the Saratoga Catholic. Paige Bujno had a double and three singles. Allison Fuller hit a double and a single.

MECHANICVILLE 7, STILLWATER 1: Jenna Tesoriero went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Red Raiders (3-0 Wasaren League, 4-2 overall) defeated the Warriors.

Bri Blake, Lila Christensen, Riley Lapierre all had two hits. Lapierre hit a home run. Katie Coogan had two hits for Stillwater.

CAMBRIDGE 15, HARTFORD 2: Cambridge scored five times in the first inning and seven in the second on the way to a non-league victory.

Isabel Darfler went 3 for 3 and drove in five runs. Jacey Nieckarz went 2 for 3 with a triple. Lauren Archambeault got the win.

GALWAY 7, SALEM 6: Galway scored twice in the seventh inning to win a non-leaguer.

Anna Spasaro went 3 for 4 with a triple for the Eagles, who improved to 4-1. Kayla McCauliffe went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Taylor Cary was 2 for 4 with a double, three stolen bases, two RBIs and two runs for Salem (0-3).

Bella Eastman struck out seven in the losing effort.