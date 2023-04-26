LAKE GEORGE — Madi Gould fired a complete-game one-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead the Whitehall softball team to a 13-0 Adirondack League victory over Lake George.

Ava Ruby went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Railroaders' 11-hit attack. Vinna Jensen drove in three runs.

Alonah Olden tripled for the Warriors' only hit.

GREENWICH 6, HOOSIC VALLEY 5: Kiley Allen ripped a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning as the Witches pulled out a Wasaren League victory at Hoosic Valley.

Sophia Boice struck out eight for Greenwich, which got a double, single and an RBI each from Morgan Randall and Chloe Alvarez.

Riley Caiazza and Izzy Finkle each had two hits for Valley.

SALEM 7, GRANVILLE 5: Taylor Cary went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and Kayla McCauliffe and Jenna McCauliffe each drove in two runs for the Generals.

Sophia Keays struck out 10 for Salem, while Kayla McCauliffe and Kady Crosier hit doubles.

FORT ANN 13, NORTH WARREN 8: Jaydn Mitchell hit a double and single and Natalie Cody doubled to lead the Cardinals.

Emma Blondin struck out nine batters for Fort Ann.

Kiki LaGuerre belted a home run and single to lead the Cougars, who also got a triple and single from Isabella Tucci.

GLENS FALLS 12, AMSTERDAM 0: Gianna Endieveri pitched a five-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts to lead Glens Falls to the win.

Endieveri also helped her own cause with three hits, including a two-run home run, and Izzy Johnson, Lily Haggerty and Kiersten Stevens added two hits for Glens Falls (5-1, 7-4). Gianna Balestrino made a diving catch to preserve the perfect game.

QUEENSBURY 14, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Lindsay Pepe drove in three runs, and Dyllan Ray, Cayla Hoskins-Pfeiffer and Bella Brown each added two RBIs as the Spartans cruised past Gloversville.

Ryan Allen added an RBI triple and a single for Queensbury, which also got two hits apiece from Pepe, Ray and Brown.

Brown and Madelyn Dinsmore combined to pitch a three-hitter with eight strikeouts.

WARRENSBURG 6, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 2: Kailey Bacon struck out nine in a two-hitter, and went 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs to lead the Burghers past H-FE.

Leigha Barnaby went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for Warrensburg.

ARGYLE 14, CORINTH 0: Maddy Eldred pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight, to lead Argyle past Corinth.

Carrie Humiston went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Kylee Humiston went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, for the Scots, who also got a double and three RBIs from Kyleigh Dennis.

Teagan Grady struck out 10 for Corinth.