ROUNDUP: Gould nearly perfect as Whitehall wins, improved to 7-0 in league

WHITEHALL 7, LAKE GEORGE 0

League: Adirondack League

Lake George;000;000;0 —;0;1;1

Whitehall;120;040;x —;7;9;0

WP — Gould (7-1). LP — Starratt. 2B — Vinna Jensen (White). HR — Vinna Jensen (White).

Lake George highlights: Shannon Starratt only hit of the game for Lake George.

Whitehall highlights: Vinna Jensen 2-4, double, HR, 3 RBIs, Blake Bird 2-4, 2 singles, Madi Gould 19 strikeouts.

Records: Lake George 7-1, 9-2. Whitehall 7-0, 9-1.

Notes: Shannon Starratt dropped in a single to center field in the top of the 7th to keep Madi Gould from earning a perfect game. Gould and the Whitehall defense retired the side in order in the first six innings.

FORT ANN 9, NORTH WARREN 6

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann;100;113;3 —;9;13;0

North Warren;000;303;0 —;6;9;6

WP — Emma Blondin. LP — Kianna LaGuerre. 2B — Nicole Buckman (NW), Isabella Tucci (NW), Addison Swan (NW). 3B — Emma Blondin (FA).

Fort Ann highlights: Maddie Freebern 3 for 4, 2 runs scored, Emma Blondin 3 for 5, CG, 7 strikeouts, Natalie Cody 3 runs scored.

North Warren highlights: Kianna LaGuerre 3-4, 2 runs scored, Nicole Buckman 2-3, 2 runs scored, Isabella Tucci 1 for 3, with 2 RBIs, Addison Swan 1 for 3, 3 RBIs, 7 strikeouts.

Records: Fort Ann 2-6, 4-6. North Warren 0-7, 2-9.

Notes: On Coaches Vs Cancer night Fort Ann scored three runs in the top of the seventh on two errors by North Warren and a single by Cheroke Steves. Emma Blondin pitched a complete game for Fort Ann. North Warren honored the Carroll and French family prior to the game

GRANVILLE 3, SALEM 1

League: Adirondack League

Salem;000;100;0 —;1;2;3

Granville;000;102;x —;3;4;1

WP — Lauren Bascom (6-3). LP — Kayla McCauliffe.

Salem highlights: Kayla McCauliffe 7 strikeouts.

Granville highlights: Lauren Bascom 9 strikeouts, Haylie Barber 2 RBIs, Lilly Strout 2 for 2.

Records: Salem 5-2, 8-3. Granville 6-2, 6-2.

SOUTH HIGH 10, GLENS FALLS 1

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;100;000;0 —;1;5;2

South High;432;001;0 —;10;10;0

WP — Tori Young. LP — Gia Endeverie. 2B — Haggerty (GF), Kayden Craft (SGF), Jade Maille (SGF), Kylee Craft (SGF). HR — Jill Capozucca (SGF).

Glens Falls highlights: Avery Hill 2-3.

South Glens Falls highlights: Kayden Craft 2-2, 3 runs, Emma Martens 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 Runs, Jill Capozucca 3-4, 3 RBIs, Run.

Records: South Glens Falls 8-2, 12-3.

GLENS FALLS 3, FONDA 2

League: Non-league, Wednesday

Glens Falls;102;000;0 —;3;10;0

Fonda;101;000;0 —;2;3;0

WP — Hill. LP — Mott. 2B — Avery Lanfear (GF), Lily Haggerty (GF).

Glens Falls highlights: Gianna Endieveri 3-3, Lily Haggerty 2-3 1RBI, Avery Hill 1-3 2RBI.

Fonda highlights: K Egelston 2-3 2 RBI.

Records: Glens Falls 7-2, 10-4.

Notes: Addie Hill pitched a three-hitter to get the win.

