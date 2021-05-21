ROUNDUP: Gorey leads Warriors; Tigers top Bills; SGF no-hits B-P

LAKE GEORGE 7, GLENS FALLS 0
League: Non-league
Glens Falls 000 000 0 — 0
Lake George 204 100 x — 7
WP — Madeline Gorey. LP — G. Endieveri. 2B — Rachel Jaeger (LG) 2, Shannon Starratt (LG), Sam Gorey (LG). HR — Tyler Bergman (LG).
Lake George highlights: Rachel Jaeger 2 for 4, 3 RBIs, Shannon Starratt 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, Tyler Bergman home run, 1 RBI.
Records: Lake George 7-1, 7-1.
Notes: Gorey allowed one hit and zero runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking zero.
HUDSON FALLS 6, JOHNSTOWN 2
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown 000 001 1 — 2 6 1
Hud. Falls 033 000 x — 6 10 1
WP — Trista DeLong (3-3). LP — Ariana Vuskalns. 2B — Emily Harrington (HuF), Alexys Rosick (HuF), Anna Winter (HuF). 3B — Sarah Pratt (Jnt), Emily Harrington (HuF), Mackenzie Pisani (HuF).
Johnstown highlights: Sarah Pratt 1 for 2, triple, RBI.
Hudson Falls highlights: Emily Harrington 3 for 4, 1B, 2B, 3B, Mackenzie Pisani 1 for 3, 3B, Alexys Rosick 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBIs.
Records: Hudson Falls 4-3, 4-3.
Notes: Trista DeLong had 9 strikeouts. Emily Harrington was a home run away from hitting for the cycle.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 13,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 0
League: Foothills Council
Broad.-Perth 000 0xx x — 0 0 7
South High 129 1xx x — 13 11 0
WP — Hannah Breen 7-0. LP — Shaelyn Kanches. 2B — Hannah Breen (SGF), Deme Kellogg (SGF) 2. 3B — Emma Martens (SGF), Molly Rafferty (SGF). HR — Hannah Breen (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Christine Mallette 1 for 3, 2 RBIs, RS, Deme Kellogg 2 for 4, 2RS, Molly Rafferty 3 for 4, RBI, RS, Emma Martens 1 for 3, RBI, RS, Jillian Capozucca 1 for 2, RS, Hannah Breen 2 for 2, 3RBIs, 2RS, Maddy Ring 1 for 2, RBI ,RS.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth 1-6, 1-6. South Glens Falls 7-0, 7-0.
Notes: Hannah Breen (8K’s, 4IP) and Tori Young (1IP, 1K) combine for a no-hitter for South High.
QUEENSBURY 13, SCOTIA 5
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 112 503 1 — 13 17 3
Scotia 212 000 0 — 5 4 3
WP — Alexis Rogers (4-2). LP — Gina Cassaro. 2B — Cassidy Ray (Q), Sedona Jones (Q), Emma Schaub (Sco). HR — Alexis Rogers (Q).
Queensbury highlights: Alexis Rogers 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 4-hitter, Lacey Russell 3 for 3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS, Lindsey Pepe 2 for 5, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, Emma Sponzo 2 for 5, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, Rachel Mannix 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 RS.
Scotia highlights: Brenna Jahn 1 for 2, 1 RS, Bella Harold 2 RBIs, Emma Schaub 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 RS.
Records: Queensbury 6-2, 6-2.
GRANVILLE 9, FORT ANN 2
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann 000 020 0 — 2 2
Granville 420 201 x — 9 1
WP — Lauren Bascom 5-2. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — Shaye Meshino (FA), Lexy Zovistoski (Gra).
Fort Ann highlights: Shaye Meshino 2 for 3.
Granville highlights: Hannah Ingleston 2 for 3, Raegen Swain 3 for 4, Jordan Chadwick 2 RBIs, Lauren Bascom 2 RBIs, 8 strikeouts, Lexy Zovistoski 2 RBIs.
Records: Granville 5-2, 5-2.
WHITEHALL 9, WARRENSBURG 0
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Whitehall 302 112 0 — 9 13 0
WP — Madison Gould 5-0. LP — Kailey Bacon. 2B — Alonah Olden (Warr), Brooke Benjamin (White). HR — Madison Gould (White), Vinna Jensen (White).
Warrensburg highlights: Alonah Olden 1-2, double.
Whitehall highlights: Madison Gould 1-hitter, 14 Ks, 3-4 (2 1B, 1 HR) 3 RBIs, Kyrie Smith 3-3 (3 1B), RBI, 1BB, Vinna Jensen 2-4 (1 1B, 1 HR) 2 RBIs, Brooke Benjamin 2-4 (1 1B, 1 2B) 2 RBIs.
Records: Whitehall 6-0, 6-0.
SALEM 14, NORTH WARREN 1
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 010 000 0 — 1 2 4
Salem 172 040 0 — 14 9 0
WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Emma Phelps. 2B — Andrea Cary (S), Tori Cary (S), Sarah McCauliffe (S), Mackenzie Keays (S). 3B — Sophia Keays (S). HR — Kayla McCauliffe (S).
Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 6Ks, 4/4 with 2RBIs, Andrea Cary 4/4 with 4 RBIs Tori Cary 3/4 with 3 runs, Blake Riche 3/4 with 3 runs.
Records: Salem 5-1, 6-1.
CORINTH 13,
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 7
League: Adirondack League
Hart.-F.E. 020 002 3 — 7 5 6
Corinth 052 024 0 — 13 8 6
WP — Elizabeth Jensen 3-5. LP — Viele. 2B — Mattison Viele (Hart/FE), Elizabeth Jensen (Cor), Sarah Pita (Cor) 2.
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Mattison Viele 1-4, 2B, Ava Nadeau 2 runs scored.
Corinth highlights: Chloe Manning 3-4, 2 RBIs, Sarah Pita 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs.
Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 0-6, 0-6. Corinth 2-5, 3-5.
CAMBRIDGE 2,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 1
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge 200 000 0 — 2 4 2
Berlin-N.L 000 001 0x — 1 2 2
WP — Lauren Archambeault. LP — Mikayla Corsey. 2B — Isabeau Patterson (Cam).
Cambridge highlights: Isabeau Patterson Went 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Lauren Archambeault 10 strikeouts, Megan Day 1 for 3, Addie Gates 1 for 3.
Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Mikayla Corsey 14 strikeouts, Caitlin Bailey 1 for 3, Lilly Gardell 1 for 3.
Records: Cambridge 2-1, 2-1. Berlin-New Lebanon 0-3, 0-3.
GREENWICH 12, STILLWATER 0
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater 000 000; — 0 3 2
Greenwich 400 107; — 12 15 0
WP — Sophia Boice (3-2). LP — E. Resch. 2B — Faith Ingber (Gre), Maddy Carney (Gre), Kiera Kirk (Gre) 2, Kiley Allen (Gre).
Stillwater highlights: A. Russel 2 for 2.
Greenwich highlights: Maddy Carney 4 for 4, Kiera Kirk 3 for 3, Faith Ingber 2 for 4, Reese Autiello 2 for 4, Norah Niesz 2 for 3.
Records: Greenwich 6-1, 6-2.