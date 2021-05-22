ROUNDUP: Gorey leads Warriors; SGF no-hits B-P; Tigers top Bills

Madeline Gorey pitched a complete-game one-hitter as Lake George defeated Glens Falls 7-0 in a non-league softball game on Friday.

Hannah Breen and Tori Young combined on a no-hitter as South High shut out Broadalbin-Perth 13-0 in the Foothills Council. The Bulldogs improved to 7-0.

Trista DeLong got the win and Emily Harrington came within a homer of hitting for the cycle as Hudson Falls beat Johnstown 6-2. Alexis Rogers and Lacey Russell recorded three hits each as Queensbury beat Scotia 13-5.

Lauren Bascom got the win and Raegen Swain went 3 for 4 as Granville topped Fort Ann 9-2 in the Adirondack League. Madison Gould pitching a one-hitter as Whitehall beat Warrensburg 9-0. Salem and Corinth also picked up wins.

In the Wasaren League, Cambridge rode a two-run first inning to beat Berlin-New Lebanon 2-1. Maddy Carney went 4 for 4 as Greenwich downed Stillwater 12-0.

LAKE GEORGE 7, GLENS FALLS 0

League: Non-league

Glens Falls 000 000 0 — 0

Lake George 204 100 x — 7