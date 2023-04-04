Avery Lanfear singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as Glens Falls edged Queensbury 9-8 in Foothills Council softball on Tuesday.

Kirsten Stevens went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for Glens Falls. Lanfear drove in two runs and went 2 for 2. Lily Haggerty, Gianna Endieveri and Izzy Johnson also had two hits each.

Ryan Allen and Hannah Blanchard recorded three hits each for Queensbury and Lindsey Pepe had a two-hit game. The Spartans tied the game in the seventh on Lacey Russell's two-run single.

SOUTH HIGH 9, LAKE GEORGE 0: Tori Young struck out 15 as part of a one-hitter as the Bulldogs opened their season with a victory.

South High scored six times in the sixth inning, an inning highlighted by Jade Maille's grand slam. Emily Kamber had a home run and two RBIs.

Shannon Starratt's double was the only hit for Lake George.