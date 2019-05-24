{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS 15, FONDA 1

Class B Opening Round

Fonda;000;100;0 —;1;3;5

Glens Falls;321;027;x —;15;13;0

WP — Emma Chrzanowski. LP — Williams. 2B — Felicity Williams (GF), Lexi Cutter (GF), Cassidy Harrington (GF). 3B — B. Eggleston (Fon). HR — Stephanie Meehan (GF), Lilly Murray (GF).

Fonda highlights: B. Eggleston 2-3.

Glens Falls highlights: Stephanie Meehan 4-5, 4 RBIs, HR, Lexi Cutter 2-4, 3 RBIs, Lilly Murray 2-3, HR, Cassidy Harrington 2-4.

Records: Glens Falls 16-4.

Notes: Emma Chrzanowski pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, and Stephanie Meehan and Lilly Murray homered to lead Glens Falls to the win.

Up next: Third-seeded Glens Falls advances to play No. 6 Schuylerville in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Morse Athletic Complex.

SCHUYLERVILLE 8, CORINTH 0

Class B Opening Round

Corinth;000;000;0 —;0;5;4

Schuylerville;001;034;x —;8;7;1

WP — Teagan Andrews (10-6). LP — Chesnie York.

Corinth highlights: Alex Carney 2 for 4, Alexa Abbatantuono 2 for 3, Jessica Campbell 1 for 3.

Schuylerville highlights: Sydney Warmt 2 for 3, Hannah Klingebiel 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Molly Elder 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Teagan Andrews 1 for 1, 1 RBI, 8 strikeouts.

Records: Corinth 13-7. Schuylerville 11-7.

Up next: Schuylerville advances to play Glens Falls in the quarterfinals Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Morse Athletic Complex.

FORT PLAIN 12,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 4

Class C Opening Round

Spa Catholic;0200;101;0 —;4;2;5

Fort Plain;231;150;X —;12;12;2

WP — Michaela Stockwell. LP — Molly O'Reilly (12-7). 2B — Reese (FP), Stockwell (FP) 2.

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Julia Murdick 1-4, 1B, Kennedy Murphy 1-3, 1B, RBI.

Fort Plain highlights: Reese 2-4, 4 RBIs, Stockwell 2-4 2 2B, 2 RBIs.

Records: Saratoga Catholic 12-7.

TAMARAC 4, SCHALMONT 3

Class B Opening Round

Schalmont;000;002;1 —;3;9;2

Tamarac;001;300;0x —;4;8;0

WP — Maggie Kelley. LP — Grace Pigliavento. 2B — C. Noga (Schal), Talia Hartman (Schal). HR — Erin Mahar (Schal).

Schalmont highlights: Erin Mahar 2 for 4, Talia Hartman 2 for 3, Sara Kindlon 2 for 3.

Tamarac highlights: McKenna Ryan 2 for 4, Gianna Bucciero 2 for 2, Kylie Galipeau 2 for 2.

Records: Tamarac 13-2.

Notes: Maggie Kelley pitched Tamarac varsity to victory she went seven innings giving up three runs on nine hits striking out 12 and walking one.

Up next: Fifth-seeded Tamarac advances to play at No. 4 Greenville in the Class B quarterfinals Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

