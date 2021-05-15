ROUNDUP: Glens Falls pulls out win over Schuylerville

GLENS FALLS 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 3
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;010;000;2 —;3;4;0
Glens Falls;001;110;1 —;4;6;4
WP — Gianna Endieveri. LP — Molly Vianese. 2B — Stadel (Schy).
Schuylerville highlights: M. Stadel 1-3.
Glens Falls highlights: Gianna Endieveri 2-4 RBI, Haylee Girard 1-3, Bri Aiken 1-2 1 RBI.
Records: Glens Falls 3-2, 3-2.
Notes: Emylou Richards pitched 6 innings of 4-hit ball to lead the Indians
GREENWICH 12,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 1
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-NL;001;000;0 —;1;2;1
Greenwich;003;270;x —;12;17;0
WP — Reegan Mullen (1-0). LP — Mikayla Corsey (L). 2B — Trinity Douglas (Gre), Destiney Mckernon (Gre) 2. 3B — Kiley Allen (Gre).
Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Mikayla Corsey 1 single, Kaylee Pratt 1 single.
Greenwich highlights: Destiney McKernon 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, Jocelyn Spiezio 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, Faith Ingber 2 for 5, 1 RBI, Reese Autiello 2 for 5, 1 RBI.
Records: Greenwich 3-1, 3-1.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 12,
TICONDEROGA 3
League: CVAC
No. Adirondack;343;002;0 —;12;10;1
Ticonderoga;002;010;0 —;3;6;5
WP — Rhylee Poupore (4-0). LP — Anna Whitman (2-2). 2B — Anika Knight (Northern Adirondack), Lizzie Rich (Ti).
Northern Adirondack highlights: Emily Van Valkenburg 2-5, 3 RBIs, Anika Knight 2-4, Double, RBI, Rhylee Poupore 2-4, 2 RBIs.
Ticonderoga highlights: Lizzie Rich 2-3, Double, 3 RBIs, Andrea Paige 2-3, Kennedy Davis 2-4.
Records: Northern Adirondack 4-0, 4-0. Ticonderoga 2-2, 2-2.