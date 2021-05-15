 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Glens Falls pulls out win over Schuylerville
ROUNDUP: Glens Falls pulls out win over Schuylerville

GLENS FALLS 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 3

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;010;000;2 —;3;4;0

Glens Falls;001;110;1 —;4;6;4

WP — Gianna Endieveri. LP — Molly Vianese. 2B — Stadel (Schy).

Schuylerville highlights: M. Stadel 1-3.

Glens Falls highlights: Gianna Endieveri 2-4 RBI, Haylee Girard 1-3, Bri Aiken 1-2 1 RBI.

Records: Glens Falls 3-2, 3-2.

Notes: Emylou Richards pitched 6 innings of 4-hit ball to lead the Indians

GREENWICH 12,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 1

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-NL;001;000;0 —;1;2;1

Greenwich;003;270;x —;12;17;0

WP — Reegan Mullen (1-0). LP — Mikayla Corsey (L). 2B — Trinity Douglas (Gre), Destiney Mckernon (Gre) 2. 3B — Kiley Allen (Gre).

Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Mikayla Corsey 1 single, Kaylee Pratt 1 single.

Greenwich highlights: Destiney McKernon 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, Jocelyn Spiezio 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, Faith Ingber 2 for 5, 1 RBI, Reese Autiello 2 for 5, 1 RBI.

Records: Greenwich 3-1, 3-1.

NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 12,
TICONDEROGA 3

League: CVAC

No. Adirondack;343;002;0 —;12;10;1

Ticonderoga;002;010;0 —;3;6;5

WP — Rhylee Poupore (4-0). LP — Anna Whitman (2-2). 2B — Anika Knight (Northern Adirondack), Lizzie Rich (Ti).

Northern Adirondack highlights: Emily Van Valkenburg 2-5, 3 RBIs, Anika Knight 2-4, Double, RBI, Rhylee Poupore 2-4, 2 RBIs.

Ticonderoga highlights: Lizzie Rich 2-3, Double, 3 RBIs, Andrea Paige 2-3, Kennedy Davis 2-4.

Records: Northern Adirondack 4-0, 4-0. Ticonderoga 2-2, 2-2.

