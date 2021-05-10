ROUNDUP: Glens Falls edges Hudson Falls

Trista Delong pitched a one-hitter with four strikeouts Wednesday as Glens Falls held on for a 1-0 Foothills Council softball victory over Hudson Falls.
GLENS FALLS 1, HUDSON FALLS 0
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 000 100 0 — 1 2 0
Hudson Falls 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
WP — Gianna Endieveri. LP — Trista Delong. 2B — Mackenzie Pisani (HuF), Kayleigh Osterhaudt (HuF). 3B — Gianna Endieveri (GF).
Glens Falls highlights: Gianna Endieveri 1 for 2 (Triple), Gianna Endiveri struck out 4 batters.
Hudson Falls highlights: Trista Delong Pitched one-hitter with 4 strikeouts, Mackenzie Pisani 1 for 1 with a double, Kayleigh Osterhaudt 1 for 3 with a double.
Records: Glens Falls 1-1, 1-1. Hudson Falls 0-1, 0-1.
Notes: Hudson Falls had runners on first and second base in the bottom of the seventh, but didn’t score.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10, QUEENSBURY 1
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 000 100 0 — 1 3 4
South Glens Falls 111 340 x — 10 12 1
WP — Hannah Breen. LP — Alexis Rogers. 2B — Hannah Breen (SGF), Emma Martens (SGF). 3B — Christine Mallette (SGF).
Queensbury highlights: Alexis Rogers 6IP, 5 K’s, Lindsey Pepe 1 for 2, Cassidy Ray 1 for 3, Dylan Ray 1 for 3, Sedona Jones 1 RBI.
South Glens Falls highlights: Hannah Breen 7IP, 13 K’s, 3 Hitter, 3 for 4, 2 RBI’s, 2RS, Deme Kellogg 2 for 4, 2 RBI’s, Christine Mallette 1 for 4, 3 RS, Emma Martens 1 for 3, RBI Courtney Robarge 1 for 3, RBI,RS, Molly Rafferty 1 for 2, RBI Jillian Capozucca 1 for 2, 2RS.
Records: Queensbury 1-1, 2-1. South Glens Falls 2-0, 2-0.
SCHUYLERVILLE 6, GLOVERSVILLE 0
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Schuylerville 030 030 0 — 6 7 0
WP — Molly Vianese 1-1. LP — G. Atty. 2B — Meher (Glv), Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy).
Gloversville highlights: M. Avery 2 for 3, 2 singles, M. Christman 1 for 2, 1 single, C. Meher 1 for 3, 1 double.
Schuylerville highlights: Taylor Dennis 2 for 2, 1 RBI, 2 Runs, Molly Vianese (pitcher) struck out 13.
Records: Schuylerville 1-1, 1-1.
LAKE GEORGE 6, WARRENSBURG 3
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg 000 003 00; — 3
Lake George 001 102 02; — 6
WP — Madeline Gorey. LP — Kailey Bacon. 2B — Kara Bacon (Warr) 3, Olivia Gates (LG). HR — Tyler Bergman (LG), Shannon Starratt (LG).
Lake George highlights: Madeline Gorey 8 strikeouts & 2 for 3 at plate., Tyler Bergman Homerun in 6th, Shannon Starratt Walk off Homerun for win in 8th inning on a 3-0 count., Shannon Starratt 2 RBI and 3 for 4.
Records: Warrensburg 1-1, 2-1. Lake George 3-0, 3-0.
Notes: Starratt’s Walk-Off Gives Lake George Warriors Varsity Victory Over Warrensburg.
Lake George Warriors Varsity took Monday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 5-3 walk-off victory over Warrensburg. The game was tied at three with Lake George Warriors Varsity batting in the bottom of the eighth when Shannon Starratt homered on a 3-0 count, scoring two runs.
SALEM 16, FORT ANN 0
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann 000 000 0 — 0 1 8
Salem 076 030 0 — 16 5 0
WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — Sophia Keays (S), Becky Ostrander (FA). HR — Blake Riche (S), Amber Terry (S).
Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 8 strikeouts.
Fort Ann highlights: Emma Blondin 6 strikeouts.
Records: Salem 3-0. Fort Ann 1-1, 1-1.
ARGYLE 17,
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 5
League: Adirondack League
Hartford-Fort Edward 004 010 0 — 5
Argyle 264 320 0 — 17
WP — Gretta Schneider. LP — Mattison Viele. 2B — Ava Nadeau (Hart/FE), Natalie Durkee (Hart/FE), Emma Wade (Hart/FE), Kaitlyn Lindsay (Arg) 2, Anna Aubrey (Arg), Bryanne Mattison (Arg), Gretta Schneider (Arg) 2.
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Emma Wade 3 for 4, Abby Newell 2 for 2, Natalie Durkee 2 for 2, Ava Nadeau 2 for 3, Mattison Viele 3 strikeouts.
Argyle highlights: Gretta Schneider 3 for 4, 5 strikeouts, 2 RBI, Bryanne Mattison 3 for 4, 1 RBI, Lilly Kingsley 2 for 2, 2 RBI, Anna Aubrey 2 for 2, 1 RBI, Lillirose Prevost 2 RBI.
Records: Argyle 1-2, 1-2.
GRANVILLE 18, NORTH WARREN 1
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 000 01x x — 1 3
Granville 10(12) 5xx x — 18 0
WP — L. Bascom (2-1). LP — E. Phelps. 2B — Haley Corlew (Gra), Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra), Katherine McEachron (Gra). 3B — Jordan Chadwick (Gra), Raegen Swain (Gra), Lauren Bascom (Gra). HR — Haley Corlew (Gra).
North Warren highlights: E. Phelps 4 strikeouts.
Granville highlights: Lauren Bascom 12 strikeouts, 3 RBI’s, 3 for 4, Lexyss Zovistoski 4 RBI’s, 3 for 4, Raegen Swain 2 RBI’s, 4 for 4.
Records: North Warren 0-2, 0-2. Granville 2-1, 2-1.
CORINTH 11, GALWAY 4
League: N/A
Galway 130 000 0 — 4 4 3
Corinth 300 206 0 — 11 9 3
WP — Elizabeth Jensen 1-2. LP — kolpakas. 2B — Ashumtah (Galway), Alexis Crossman (Cor).
Galway highlights: Ashumtah 1-4, 2B, 2 rbi’s.
Corinth highlights: Alexis Crossman 2-4, 2B, 3 Rbi’s, Elizabeth Jensen 2-4, 2 rbi’s , 11k’s, Olivia Mann 2-4, 2 rbi’s.
Records: Galway 0-1, 0-3. Corinth 0-2, 1-2.
Notes: After Galway took back the lead 4-3, Savannah Sullivan hit the tie-breaking RBI and Corinth scored 5 in the 6th inning for their first win of the season.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 1
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-NL 010 000 0 — 1 5 1
Spa Catholic 000 120 0 — 3 4 1
WP — Molly O’Reilly. LP — Baily Catlin. 2B — Calleigh Sisk (SCC).
Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Hailey Arnold 2-3 RBI, Bailey Catlin 6 Innings, 3 Earned Runs, 14 strikeouts.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Molly O’Reilly 7 Innings, 14 strikeouts, Ryleigh Dempsey Go ahead single in the bottom of the 5th inning.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 2-0, 2-1.
TAMARAC 7, MECHANICVILLE 2
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville 000 110 0 — 2 8 2
Tamarac 410 101 x — 7 9 2
WP — Moira Collins. LP — Chloe Robert. 2B — Patty Snyder (Mech). 3B — Abby Buckley (Tam).
Mechanicville highlights: Patty Snyder 3 for 4.
Tamarac highlights: Moira Collins 11 strikeouts, Abby Buckley 2 RBIs, Gianna Bucciero 2 RBIs, Abby Becker 2 for 3.
Records: Mechanicville 0-2, 0-2. Tamarac 1-0, 1-0.
PERU 12, TICONDEROGA 2
League: CVAC
Ticonderoga 101 000 0 — 2 7 4
Peru 412 203 x — 12 13 1
WP — Emily Beattie. LP — Anna Whitman (1-1). 2B — Anna Whitman (Ti). 3B — Emily Beattie (Peru).
Ticonderoga highlights: Cassidy Mattison 3-4, Run, Stolen Base, Kennedy Davis 2-3.
Peru highlights: Bri Brosseau 3-4, 2 RBI, Emily Beattie 2-3. Triple, RBI, Isabella Sypek 2-4, RBI, Selena Ramos 2-3, RBI.
Records: Ticonderoga 1-1, 1-1. Peru 1-0, 1-0.