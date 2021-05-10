 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Glens Falls edges Hudson Falls
agate

Trista Delong pitched a one-hitter with four strikeouts Wednesday as Glens Falls held on for a 1-0 Foothills Council softball victory over Hudson Falls.

GLENS FALLS 1, HUDSON FALLS 0

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 000 100 0 — 1 2 0

Hudson Falls 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

WP — Gianna Endieveri. LP — Trista Delong. 2B — Mackenzie Pisani (HuF), Kayleigh Osterhaudt (HuF). 3B — Gianna Endieveri (GF).

Glens Falls highlights: Gianna Endieveri 1 for 2 (Triple), Gianna Endiveri struck out 4 batters.

Hudson Falls highlights: Trista Delong Pitched one-hitter with 4 strikeouts, Mackenzie Pisani 1 for 1 with a double, Kayleigh Osterhaudt 1 for 3 with a double.

Records: Glens Falls 1-1, 1-1. Hudson Falls 0-1, 0-1.

Notes: Hudson Falls had runners on first and second base in the bottom of the seventh, but didn’t score.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10, QUEENSBURY 1

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury 000 100 0 — 1 3 4

South Glens Falls 111 340 x — 10 12 1

WP — Hannah Breen. LP — Alexis Rogers. 2B — Hannah Breen (SGF), Emma Martens (SGF). 3B — Christine Mallette (SGF).

Queensbury highlights: Alexis Rogers 6IP, 5 K’s, Lindsey Pepe 1 for 2, Cassidy Ray 1 for 3, Dylan Ray 1 for 3, Sedona Jones 1 RBI.

South Glens Falls highlights: Hannah Breen 7IP, 13 K’s, 3 Hitter, 3 for 4, 2 RBI’s, 2RS, Deme Kellogg 2 for 4, 2 RBI’s, Christine Mallette 1 for 4, 3 RS, Emma Martens 1 for 3, RBI Courtney Robarge 1 for 3, RBI,RS, Molly Rafferty 1 for 2, RBI Jillian Capozucca 1 for 2, 2RS.

Records: Queensbury 1-1, 2-1. South Glens Falls 2-0, 2-0.

SCHUYLERVILLE 6, GLOVERSVILLE 0

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

Schuylerville 030 030 0 — 6 7 0

WP — Molly Vianese 1-1. LP — G. Atty. 2B — Meher (Glv), Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy).

Gloversville highlights: M. Avery 2 for 3, 2 singles, M. Christman 1 for 2, 1 single, C. Meher 1 for 3, 1 double.

Schuylerville highlights: Taylor Dennis 2 for 2, 1 RBI, 2 Runs, Molly Vianese (pitcher) struck out 13.

Records: Schuylerville 1-1, 1-1.

LAKE GEORGE 6, WARRENSBURG 3

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg 000 003 00; — 3

Lake George 001 102 02; — 6

WP — Madeline Gorey. LP — Kailey Bacon. 2B — Kara Bacon (Warr) 3, Olivia Gates (LG). HR — Tyler Bergman (LG), Shannon Starratt (LG).

Lake George highlights: Madeline Gorey 8 strikeouts & 2 for 3 at plate., Tyler Bergman Homerun in 6th, Shannon Starratt Walk off Homerun for win in 8th inning on a 3-0 count., Shannon Starratt 2 RBI and 3 for 4.

Records: Warrensburg 1-1, 2-1. Lake George 3-0, 3-0.

Notes: Starratt’s Walk-Off Gives Lake George Warriors Varsity Victory Over Warrensburg.

Lake George Warriors Varsity took Monday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 5-3 walk-off victory over Warrensburg. The game was tied at three with Lake George Warriors Varsity batting in the bottom of the eighth when Shannon Starratt homered on a 3-0 count, scoring two runs.

SALEM 16, FORT ANN 0

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann 000 000 0 — 0 1 8

Salem 076 030 0 — 16 5 0

WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — Sophia Keays (S), Becky Ostrander (FA). HR — Blake Riche (S), Amber Terry (S).

Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 8 strikeouts.

Fort Ann highlights: Emma Blondin 6 strikeouts.

Records: Salem 3-0. Fort Ann 1-1, 1-1.

ARGYLE 17,

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 5

League: Adirondack League

Hartford-Fort Edward 004 010 0 — 5

Argyle 264 320 0 — 17

WP — Gretta Schneider. LP — Mattison Viele. 2B — Ava Nadeau (Hart/FE), Natalie Durkee (Hart/FE), Emma Wade (Hart/FE), Kaitlyn Lindsay (Arg) 2, Anna Aubrey (Arg), Bryanne Mattison (Arg), Gretta Schneider (Arg) 2.

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Emma Wade 3 for 4, Abby Newell 2 for 2, Natalie Durkee 2 for 2, Ava Nadeau 2 for 3, Mattison Viele 3 strikeouts.

Argyle highlights: Gretta Schneider 3 for 4, 5 strikeouts, 2 RBI, Bryanne Mattison 3 for 4, 1 RBI, Lilly Kingsley 2 for 2, 2 RBI, Anna Aubrey 2 for 2, 1 RBI, Lillirose Prevost 2 RBI.

Records: Argyle 1-2, 1-2.

GRANVILLE 18, NORTH WARREN 1

League: Adirondack League

North Warren 000 01x x — 1 3

Granville 10(12) 5xx x — 18 0

WP — L. Bascom (2-1). LP — E. Phelps. 2B — Haley Corlew (Gra), Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra), Katherine McEachron (Gra). 3B — Jordan Chadwick (Gra), Raegen Swain (Gra), Lauren Bascom (Gra). HR — Haley Corlew (Gra).

North Warren highlights: E. Phelps 4 strikeouts.

Granville highlights: Lauren Bascom 12 strikeouts, 3 RBI’s, 3 for 4, Lexyss Zovistoski 4 RBI’s, 3 for 4, Raegen Swain 2 RBI’s, 4 for 4.

Records: North Warren 0-2, 0-2. Granville 2-1, 2-1.

CORINTH 11, GALWAY 4

League: N/A

Galway 130 000 0 — 4 4 3

Corinth 300 206 0 — 11 9 3

WP — Elizabeth Jensen 1-2. LP — kolpakas. 2B — Ashumtah (Galway), Alexis Crossman (Cor).

Galway highlights: Ashumtah 1-4, 2B, 2 rbi’s.

Corinth highlights: Alexis Crossman 2-4, 2B, 3 Rbi’s, Elizabeth Jensen 2-4, 2 rbi’s , 11k’s, Olivia Mann 2-4, 2 rbi’s.

Records: Galway 0-1, 0-3. Corinth 0-2, 1-2.

Notes: After Galway took back the lead 4-3, Savannah Sullivan hit the tie-breaking RBI and Corinth scored 5 in the 6th inning for their first win of the season.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 1

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-NL 010 000 0 — 1 5 1

Spa Catholic 000 120 0 — 3 4 1

WP — Molly O’Reilly. LP — Baily Catlin. 2B — Calleigh Sisk (SCC).

Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Hailey Arnold 2-3 RBI, Bailey Catlin 6 Innings, 3 Earned Runs, 14 strikeouts.

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Molly O’Reilly 7 Innings, 14 strikeouts, Ryleigh Dempsey Go ahead single in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Records: Saratoga Catholic 2-0, 2-1.

TAMARAC 7, MECHANICVILLE 2

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville 000 110 0 — 2 8 2

Tamarac 410 101 x — 7 9 2

WP — Moira Collins. LP — Chloe Robert. 2B — Patty Snyder (Mech). 3B — Abby Buckley (Tam).

Mechanicville highlights: Patty Snyder 3 for 4.

Tamarac highlights: Moira Collins 11 strikeouts, Abby Buckley 2 RBIs, Gianna Bucciero 2 RBIs, Abby Becker 2 for 3.

Records: Mechanicville 0-2, 0-2. Tamarac 1-0, 1-0.

PERU 12, TICONDEROGA 2

League: CVAC

Ticonderoga 101 000 0 — 2 7 4

Peru 412 203 x — 12 13 1

WP — Emily Beattie. LP — Anna Whitman (1-1). 2B — Anna Whitman (Ti). 3B — Emily Beattie (Peru).

Ticonderoga highlights: Cassidy Mattison 3-4, Run, Stolen Base, Kennedy Davis 2-3.

Peru highlights: Bri Brosseau 3-4, 2 RBI, Emily Beattie 2-3. Triple, RBI, Isabella Sypek 2-4, RBI, Selena Ramos 2-3, RBI.

Records: Ticonderoga 1-1, 1-1. Peru 1-0, 1-0.

