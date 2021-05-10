ROUNDUP: Glens Falls edges Hudson Falls

Lake George highlights: Madeline Gorey 8 strikeouts & 2 for 3 at plate., Tyler Bergman Homerun in 6th, Shannon Starratt Walk off Homerun for win in 8th inning on a 3-0 count., Shannon Starratt 2 RBI and 3 for 4.

Lake George Warriors Varsity took Monday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 5-3 walk-off victory over Warrensburg. The game was tied at three with Lake George Warriors Varsity batting in the bottom of the eighth when Shannon Starratt homered on a 3-0 count, scoring two runs.