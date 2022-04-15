ROUNDUP: Glens Falls downs Tigers

Lily Haggerty drove in four runs as Glens Falls posted an 8-2 Foothills Council win over Hudson Falls on Friday.

Schuylerville got out to an early lead and beat Greenwich 7-5. Hoosick Falls bested Emma Willard.

GLENS FALLS 8, HUDSON FALLS 2

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls 100 000 1 — 2 5 1

Glens Falls 004 202 0 — 8 14 1

WP — Endieveri. LP — Winter. 2B — Alexis Rosick (HuF), Emmylou Richards (GF). 3B — Lily Haggerty (GF).

Hudson Falls highlights: Alexis Rosick 1-3, Mya Strong 1-4, 1 RBI.

Glens Falls highlights: Lily Haggerty 3-3, 4 RBIs, Gianna Endieveri 3-4, Ciera Hirsch 2-2, 1 RBI.

Records: Glens Falls 2-1, 3-2.

Notes: Lily Haggerty had three hits and four RBIs and Cierra Hirsch had two hits and 1 RBI to lead the Indians to the win,

SCHUYLERVILLE 7, GREENWICH 5

League: Non-league

Greenwich 001 010 3 — 5 8 4

Schuylerville 204 001 x — 7 8 5

WP — S. Wahl. LP — S. Boice. 2B — R Mullen (Gre), K Kirk (Gre), Riley Keefer (Schy), Sophia Wahl (Schy).

Greenwich highlights: R. Mullen 2 for 3, K. Allen 2 for 3.

Schuylerville highlights: Sophie Bodnar 2 for 3, 1 RBI, MaKenna Hart 2 for 3, Sophia Wahl 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Schuylerville 0-2, 2-3.

HOOSICK FALLS 6, EMMA WILLARD 0

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls 000 024 0 — 6 5 1

Emma Willard 000 000 0 — 0 1

WP — Kennedy Boisvert 84P/61 S/ 13 SO/ 1 H / 7 IP. LP — Sam McEntee 106P / 66 S/ 5 SO/ 5 BB / 5 H / 7 IP. 3B — Kennedy Boisvert (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Kennedy 13 SO / 0 W / 86 p.

Records: Hoosick Falls 4-1, 4-1.

Notes: Boisvert earned the victory on the rubber for the Hoosick Falls Panthers. Boisvert didn’t allow a run over sever innings, struck out 13 and walked none. Big bats for Hoosick Falls Panthers were Kennedy Boisvert with a triple, Lyric Kriner and Kate Waugh with a single.

