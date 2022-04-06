ROUNDUP: Fort Ann pulls out non-league win over Ticonderoga

FORT ANN 6, TICONDEROGA 5

League: Non-league

Ticonderoga;202;000;1 —;5;6;2

Fort Ann;022;100;1 —;6;6;6

WP — Emma Blondin. LP — Andrea Paige. 2B — Cassidy Mattison (Ti), Andrea Paige (Ti). 3B — Angel Aratare (FA).

Ticonderoga highlights: Andrea Paige 12 strikeouts.

Fort Ann highlights: Emma Blondin 10 strikeouts, Brooke Wright 2 for 4, Maddie Freebern winning RBI.

Records: Fort Ann 1-1.

Notes: Maddie Freebern hit a single with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning score Shaye Meshino with the winning run.

QUEENSBURY 12, FONDA 2

League: Non-league

Fonda;010;010;0 —;2;7;4

Queensbury;601;041;X —;12;14;1

WP — Alexis Rogers. LP — M. Mott. 2B — K. Egelston (F), Alexis Rogers (Q), Caleigh Johnson (Q). HR — Dyllan Ray (Q), Lindsey Pepe (Q) 2.

Fonda highlights: M. Mott 2 for 3.

Queensbury highlights: Dyllan Ray 3 for 4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, Lindsey Pepe 2 for 3, 4 runs, 3 RBIs, Sedona Jones 2 for 3, 2 runs.

WHITEHALL 18,

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 4

League: Adirondack League

Hartford-FE;000;04x;x —;4;5;3

Whitehall;033;57x;x —;18;19;0

WP — Vinna Jensen 1-0. LP — Reagan Liebig 1-1. 2B — Jayden Hughes (Whi), Brooke Benjamin (White), Morgan Stevens (Whi). 3B — Vinna Jensen (Whi). HR — Ava Nadeau (H-FE), Madi Gould (Whi).

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Gabbie McFarren 2-3, 2 singles, Cassie Wade 2-3, 2 singles, Ava Nadeau 1-2, grand slam.

Whitehall highlights: Olivia Whiting 3-4, 3 singles, Jayden Hughes 3-4, 2 singles, 1 double, 3 RBI, Brooke Benjamin 3-4, 2 singles, 1 double, 4 RBI, Ava Ruby 2-3, 2 singles, RBI, Vinna Jensen 1-2, 1 triple, 2 HBP, 1 RBI, 10 strikeouts.

Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 1-1. Whitehall 2-0, 4-0.

Notes: Whitehall used a balanced scoring attack, scattering 18 runs with 19 hits over 5 innings behind the strong pitching of Vinna Jensen. All 9 of Whitehall's batters had at least 1 hit. Hartford-Fort Edward's Ava Nadeau hit a grand slam in the top of the 5th.

LAKE GEORGE 19, NORTH WARREN 0

League: Adirondack League

North Warren;000;00x;x —;0;0;5

Lake George;1(13)2;3xx;x —;19;17;0

WP — Barber. LP — LaGuerre. 2B — Olivia Gates (LG), Grace York (LG), Alex Cavalier (LG), Makena Barber (LG).

Lake George highlights: Alex Cavalier 3 for 3, 2 singles, 1 2b, 3 RBIs, Mattison Stark 2 for 3, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, Makena Barber 2 for 2, 1 1b, 1 2b, 2 RBI.

Records: Lake George 1-0, 2-1.

SCHUYLERVILLE 6, HOOSIC VALLEY 0

League: Non-league

Hoosic Valley;000;000;0 —;0;4;3

Schuylerville;130;101;X —;6;8;2

WP — Sophia Wahl 1-1. LP — Lainey Bochette.

Hoosic Valley highlights: Lainey Bochette 1 for 3, Riley Caiazza 1 for 4, Olivia Cappellano 1 for 3.

Schuylerville highlights: Riley Keefer 2 for 3, Sophie Bodnar 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Sophia Wahl 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 1 for 3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Schuylerville 1-1.

HOOSICK FALLS 13, WATERFORD 0

League: Wasaren League, Tuesday

Hoosick Falls;213;700;0 —;13;17;0

Waterford;000;000;0 —;0;2;1

WP — Kennedy Boisvert. LP — Abby Barna. 2B — Kate Waugh (HoF), Taylor Myers (HoF). 3B — Mackenna Roberson (HoF), Marissa Landry (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Taylor Myers 3 for 4. Kennedy Boisvert 3 IP, 1 hit, 7 Ks.

Records: Hoosick Falls 1-1, 1-1. Waterford 0-2, 0-2.

