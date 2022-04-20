 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Endieveri, Haggerty lead Glens Falls past Scotia

GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 0

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;000;000;0 —;0;4;0

Glens Falls;000;004;0 —;4;6;0

WP — Endieveri. LP — Kristel. 3B — Lily Haggerty (GF).

Scotia Highlights: Keeley Kristel 1-3, Bella Harold 1-3.

Glens Falls Highlights: Lily Haggerty 1-3 3b 2 RBIs, Jaelyn Graham 2-3, Emmylou Richards 1-3 1 RBI.

Records: Glens Falls 3-2, 4-3.

Notes: Gianna Endieveri pitched a 4-hit 10 strikeout shutout and Emmylou Richards had the go-ahead RBI. Lilly Haggerty had a 2-run triple.

QUEENSBURY 16, HUDSON FALLS 1

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls;000;10x;x —;1;3;2

Queensbury;305;8xx;x —;16;14;0

WP — Alexis Rogers (5-0, 6-1). LP — Anna Winter. 2B — Ryan Allen (Q). 3B — Kayleigh Osterhaudt (HuF), Emma Sponzo (Q), Alexis Rogers (Q). HR — Mya Strong (HuF), Caleigh Johnson (Q).

Hudson Falls highlights: Mya Strong 1 for 2, 1 RS, 1 RBI.

Queensbury highlights: Emma Sponzo 4 for 4, 3 RS, 1 RBI, Alexis Rogers 3 for 4, 3 RS, 1 RBI, 7 strikeouts, Caleigh Johnson 2 for 3, 2 RS, 3 RBIs, Ryan Allen 2 for 3, 3 RS, 2 RBIs, Cassidy Ray 1 for 2, 1 RS, 3 RBIs.

Records: Queensbury 5-0, 6-1.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 14,
SCHUYLERVILLE 0

League: Foothills Council

South High;310;073;0 —;14;7;0

Schuylerville;000;000;0 —;0;2;9

WP — Tori Young. LP — Sophia Wahl. 2B — K Craft (SGF). 3B — E Martens (SGF).

South Glens Falls highlights: E. Martens 3 for 4, 2 RBIs.

Schuylerville highlights: Sophie Bodnar 1 for 2, MaKenna Hart 1 for 2.

Records: Schuylerville 0-4, 2-5.

