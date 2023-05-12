Maddy Eldred drove in the winning run in the 10th inning as Argyle beat Granville 6-5 in an Adirondack League softball crossover game on Friday.

The Scots rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Brooke Austin singled home the first run and Carrie Humiston singled in another run with two outs. The tying run came home when Kylee Humiston reached on an error.

Eldred hit a sacrifice fly to center field on a 2-2 count to plate the winning run in the 10th. She also struck out 11 for Argyle.

Ella Olsen went 5 for 5 and scored three runs for Granville. Lauren Bascom went 2 for 4 at the plate and struck out 11 from the pitcher's circle.

GLENS FALLS 5, HUDSON FALLS 3: Gianna Endieveri pitched a five-hitter as Glens Falls prevailed against the Tigers.

Jaelyn Graham was 2 for 3 for Glens Falls (10-3, 13-7), which scored its final three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Lily Haggerty, Emily Richards and Kiersten Stevens hit consecutive doubles in that inning to break the game open.

WARRENSBURG 5, SALEM 1: Kara Bacon and Hailey Goodspeed each drove in two runs to lead the Burghers past Salem in the Adirondack League consolation game at Moreau Rec.

Warrensburg was held scoreless until the fifth inning, when the Burghers took advantage of a double by Leigha Barnaby and singles by Caitlin O'Donnell, Madison Goodspeed, Bacon and Hailey Goodspeed.

Kailey Bacon finished with nine strikeouts in the win as Warrensburg finished the regular season at 12-4 heading into the Class C sectionals.

Taylor Cary scored off a Sophia Keays double in the first for the Generals' only run. Keays struck out 10 batters and went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 15, NORTH WARREN 2: Raeghan Liebig pitched a two-hitter as Hartford-Fort Edward won an Adirondack League crossover game.

Natalie Durkee hit two doubles and Ava Nadeau went 2 for 3 with a double. Olivia Lindridge added a triple for H-FE (3-9), which scored seven runs in the first inning.

Addison Swan went 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI for the Cougars (1-11). Kianna LaGuerre had a triple and a run scored.

CORINTH 4, FORT ANN 2: Teagan Grady struck out nine and had three hits and three RBIs as the Riverhawks beat the Cardinals.

Caitlyn Crossman recorded two hits for the Riverhawks. Fort Ann got a double and an RBI from Baylee Wright.