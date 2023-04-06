Lainey Dunbar pitched a three-hit shutout as Hudson Falls defeated Mechanicville 3-0 in non-league softball on Thursday.

The Tigers scored twice in the first inning and once in the second. Madison Sawyer, Mya Strong and Jerusha Fairbanks all went 2 for 3 as the Tigers improved to 2-0.

GLENS FALLS 5, GRANVILLE 2: Gianna Endieveri allowed only two hits as Glens Falls won a non-leaguer.

Kristen Stevens doubled and drove in two runs for the red and black. Lilly Canale had an RBI single. Glens Falls scored three times in the sixth.

Halie Barber had a home run Jordan Chadwick had a triple for Granville.

STILLWATER 14, CAMBRIDGE 1: Julia Bouleris went 4 for 4 and drove in six runs as the Warriors defeated Cambridge.

Eva Thompson went 2 for 2 and scored three times and winning pitcher Eden Resch scored three times for Stillwater. The Warriors put the game away with six runs in the sixth.

Isabeau Patterson went 2 for 2 for Cambridge.

COLUMBIA 3, SOUTH HIGH 0: Mya Parkinson's complete-game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts led the Blue Devils to a non-league win.

Teagan Kreshik, Peyton Stavrou, Jocelyn Galligan and Jenna Lallier all had two hits for Columbia. Kylee Craft and Emily Kamber had hits for South Glens Falls.

TAMARAC 21, EMMA WILLARD 0: Toni DeLorenzo pitched a two-hitter and went 3 for 4 at the plate as the Bengals (2-0) downed Emma Willard.

Alex Castiglione went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs, Bella DeLorenzo was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Addie Ferris went 3 for 3 with three ribbies for Tamarac.

An eight-run second inning broke the game open.