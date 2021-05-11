 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Delong hurls Hudson Falls past Schuylerville
HUDSON FALLS 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;000;000;0 —;0;1;2

Hudson Falls;010;000;0 —;1;2;2

WP — Trista Delong. LP — Molly Vianese. 2B — Megan Stadel (Schy), Alexys Rosick (HuF), Emily Harrington (HuF).

Schuylerville highlights: Megan Stadel 1 for 3, 2B, Molly Vianese 10 Ks.

Hudson Falls highlights: Emily Harrington 1 for 2, 2B, Alexys Rosick 1 for 3, 2B, Trista Delong 11 Ks, 1 RBI.

Records: Schuylerville 1-2, 1-2. Hudson Falls 1-1, 1-1.

BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 12, CHAZY 3

League: Mountain and Valley

Chazy;011;001;0 —;3;11

Bolton-SL;010;155;0 —;12;14

WP — Jane Trowbridge. LP — H Lucas. 2B — Ila Hubert (B-SL), Julia Laperle (B-SL), Jane Trowbridge (B-SL). 3B — M Blair (C). HR — Ila Hubert (B-SL).

Bolton-Schroon Lake highlights: Maddy Monahan 3 for 4, Riley Smith 3 for 4.

Records: Bolton-Schroon Lake 1-1, 1-1.

Notes: In the 5th inning Ila Hubert hit a grand slam home run. Skyler Scott threw two runners out at 2nd on the steal.

HOOSICK FALLS 10, WATERFORD 1

League: Wasaren League, Monday

Hoosick Falls;032;311;0 —;10;9;2

Waterford;000;100;0 —;1;3;5

WP — Kennedy Boisvert and Ziena Hurlburt. LP — Megan Paul. 2B — Danielle Stratton (HoF), Alexis Pingelski (HoF), Mackenna Roberson (HoF), Ashley Pacheco (HoF). 3B — Lyric Kriner (HoF) 2.

Hoosick Falls highlights: Kennedy Boisvert 4 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts.

Records: Hoosick Falls 2-0, 2-0. Waterford 0-2, 0-2.

Notes: Ziena Hurlburt started the game for Hoosick Falls Varsity Panthers. She only allowed two hits and one run over three innings, striking out two. Kennedy Boisvert went four innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out eight and walking one.

Alexis Pingelski, Lyric Kriner, MacKenna Roberson and Danielle Stratton racked up multiple hits for Hoosick Falls Varsity Panthers. Stratton, Kriner, and Pingelski each collected two hits to lead Hoosick Falls Varsity Panthers.

