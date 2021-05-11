ROUNDUP: Delong hurls Hudson Falls past Schuylerville

Notes: In the 5th inning Ila Hubert hit a grand slam home run. Skyler Scott threw two runners out at 2nd on the steal.

HOOSICK FALLS 10, WATERFORD 1

Notes: Ziena Hurlburt started the game for Hoosick Falls Varsity Panthers. She only allowed two hits and one run over three innings, striking out two. Kennedy Boisvert went four innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out eight and walking one.