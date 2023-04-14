Kylee Craft's sacrifice fly scored the game's only run in the fifth inning as South Glens Falls beat Schuylerville 1-0 in Foothills Council softball on Friday.

Pinch-runner Lucy Zimolka scored the Bulldogs' run. Tori Young pitched a complete-game five-hitter for South High with eight strikeouts. Young also doubled.

Losing pitcher Sophia Wahl went 2 for 3 at the plate for Schuylerville.

GLENS FALLS 9, SCOTIA 1: EmmyLou Richards drove in three runs with a hit and a sacrifice fly as the red and black beat the Tartans.

Gianna Endieveri pitched a six-hitter with 11 strikeouts for Glens Falls (3-0 Foothills, 4-1 overall). Lily Haggerty recorded two hits and two RBIs.

Emily Martin had three hits for Scotia.