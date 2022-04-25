ROUNDUP: Cary's walk-off single lifts Salem to victory

Taylor Cary singled in Kady Crosier with the winning run in the eighth inning as Salem edged Warrensburg 6-5 in Adirondack League softball on Monday. The Generals improved to 7-0 overall.

Hartford-Fort Edward scored six times in the seventh inning in a 14-9 win over North Warren. Shannon Starratt and Olivia Gates combined on a no-hitter as Lake George (6-0 in the league) downed Fort Ann, 19-0.

Lauren Bascom got the win and went 5 for 5 at the plate as Granville beat Argyle, 15-6. Whitehall was an 18-2 winner over North Warren with Madi Gould driving in eight runs.

Tori Young pitched a two-hitter as South Glens Falls (5-1, 9-1) bested Scotia 9-1 in the Foothills Council. Gianna Endieveri pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and Avery Hill was 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs as Glens Falls shut out Amsterdam, 16-0.

Megan Stadel drove in five runs as Schuylerville beat Johnstown 20-2. Anna Winter pitched a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as Hudson Falls defeated Broadalbin-Perth 12-0.

SALEM 6, WARRENSBURG 5

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg 002 021 00; — 5 4 3

Salem 230 000 01; — 6 11 1

WP — Kayla McCauliffe (7-0). LP — Kailey Bacon. 2B — Kayla McCauliffe (S), Kady Crosier (S). 3B — Taylor Cary (S). HR — Kailey Bacon (Warr), Kayla McCauliffe (S).

Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 7 strikeouts, 1 RBI, 1 Run, Kara Bacon 2 Runs.

Salem highlights: Kayla McCauliffe 11 strikeouts, 2-4, 3 RBIs, 1 run, Brook-Lynn Tellstone 2-4, 2 RBIs. 2 Runs, Taylor Cary 3-5, 1 RBI, 2 Runs, Cady Crosier 2-4, 1 run.

Records: Warrensburg 2-3, 3-3. Salem 5-0, 7-0.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 14, NORTH WARREN 9

League: Adirondack League

Hartford-F.E. 112 220 6 — 14 7 0

North Warren 005 102 1 — 9 12 5

WP — Raeghan Liebig. LP — Addison Swan (0-2). 3B — Jameson Wilkinson (NW), Kianna LaGuerre (NW), Isabella Tucci (NW).

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Cassie Wade 4 runs scored.

North Warren highlights: Kaitlyn Stonitsch 4-5, Addison Swan 6 1/3 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts, Jaemeson Wilkinson 3-5.

Records: North Warren 0-6, 0-7.

Notes: Hartford-Fort Edward scored six runs in the 7th inning to win behind the combined pitching of Reagan Gebo and Raeghan Liebig. North Warren’s Addison Swan pitched a strong game.

LAKE GEORGE 19, FORT ANN 0

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann 000 00 — 0 0 6

Lake George 029 8x — 19 14 1

WP — Starratt. LP — E. Blondin. 3B — Shannon Starratt (LG), Taylor Syvertsen (LG) 2. HR — Shannon Starratt (LG).

Lake George highlights: Grace York 2 for 2, 2RBIs, Taylor Syvertsen 2 for 3, 3 RBis, Mollie Johnson 2 for 4, 2RBis, 3 Runs, Shannon Starratt 2 for 4, 1 HR, 1 3B, 2RBIs, 3 Runs.

Records: Lake George 6-0, 6-1.

GRANVILLE 15, ARGYLE 6

League: Adirondack League

Granville 560 103 0 — 15 22 1

Argyle 012 003 0 — 6 12 4

WP — Lauren Bascom. LP — Maddy Eldred. 2B — R. Beaver (Gra), L. Bascom (Gra), K. Lindsay (Arg). 3B — R. Swain (Gra) 2, L. Kingsley (Arg). HR — L. Bascom (Gra), L. Strout (Gra).

Granville highlights: L. Bascom 5 for 5, 3 RBIs, 4 Runs, H. Barber 4 for 4, 5 RBIs, R. Beaver 3 for 5, 3 Runs, L. Strout 3 for 5, 2 RBIs, 2 Runs.

Argyle highlights: K. Humiston 4 for 4, K. Lindsay 2 for 5, 2 RBIs, S. McDougall 2 for 4.

Records: Granville 4-0, 4-0. Argyle 2-3, 2-3.

WHITEHALL 18, NORTH WARREN 2

League: Adirondack League

North Warren 100 10 — 2 3 1

Whitehall 376 2x — 18 10 1

WP — Jensen 2-0. LP — Swan. 2B — N Buckman (NW). HR — Madi Gould (White) 2.

North Warren highlights: N Buckman 1-2, double, RBI, walk.

Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 3-4, 1 single, 2 HRs, 8 RBI’s, Vinna Jensen 2-2, 2 singles, walk, HBP, 8 strikeouts.

Records: North Warren 0-5, 0-6. Whitehall 3-0, 5-1.

Notes: The Railroaders were finally able to have a home game after a very wet spring and beat the Cougars in 4 1/2 innings.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 9, SCOTIA 1

League: Foothills Council

Scotia 000 100 0 — 1 2 1

South High 010 350 0 — 9 10 3

WP — Tori Young (8-1). LP — Sophie Kownack. 2B — Emma Martens (SGF). 3B — Jill Capozucca (SGF), Jade Maille (SGF).

Scotia highlights: Sophie Kownack 1-3, Run, Bella Harold 1-3.

South Glens Falls highlights: Tori Young 7IP, 6 Ks, Emma Martens 3-4, 3 RBIs, Ava Kill 3-4, RBI, 2 Runs.

Records: Scotia 3-3, 3-4. South Glens Falls 5-1, 9-1.

GLENS FALLS 16, AMSTERDAM 0

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 103 39 — 16 19 0

Amsterdam 000 00 — 0 2 1

WP — Endieveri. LP — Siudy. 2B — Avery Hill (GF), Gianna Endieveri (GF), Emmylou Richards (GF), Shelby LaMont (GF). HR — Avery Hill (GF).

Glens Falls highlights: Avery Hill 3-4, 3 RBIs, HR, Ashley Bordeaux 3-3, 2 RBIs, Emylou Richards 3-4.

Amsterdam highlights: Shelby LaMont 1-2, Nuni Cintron 1-2.

Records: Glens Falls 5-2, 6-4.

SCHUYLERVILLE 20, JOHNSTOWN 2

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown 000 00 — 2 2 9

Schuylerville 55(10) 0x — 20 16 1

WP — Sophia Wahl. LP — Camille Gray. 2B — Megan Stadel (Schy) 2, Gracelyn Kilburn (Schy), Sophia Wahl (Schy). 3B — Gracelyn Kilburn (Schy).

Johnstown highlights: Camille Gray 1 for 3, 2 RBIs, Bella Bermas 1 for 3.

Schuylerville highlights: Riley Keefer 3 for 4, Megan Stadel 3 for 4, 5 RBIs, Cat Carpenter 2 for 2, 1 RBI, Gracelyn Kilburn 2 for 3, 4 RBIs.

Records: Schuylerville 2-5, 4-5.

HUDSON FALLS 12, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0

League: Foothills Council

Broad.-Perth 000 000 0 — 0 1 3

Hudson Falls 443 01x x — 12 9 1

WP — Anna Winter (4-4). LP — Adrianna Smith. 2B — Abigail Bigelow (HuF).

Broadalbin-Perth highlights: Sam Westfall 1 for 1 (Single).

Hudson Falls highlights: Abigail Bigelow 2 for 3 (2B, 1B, 2SB, 2RBIs, 1RS), Anna Winter 2 for 3 (Two 1B, 3RBIs), Mya Strong 1 for 1 (1B, 3SB, 2RS), Alexys Rosick 2 for 4 (Two 1B, RBI, 2RS), Emily Harrington 1 for 3 (1B, RBI, 1RS).

Records: Broadalbin-Perth 0-4, 0-7. Hudson Falls 4-3, 4-4.

Notes: Kayleigh Osterhaudt and Lily Bump executed a double play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0