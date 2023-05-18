Jill Capozucca knocked in four runs as South Glens Falls beat Columbia 6-1 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Section II Softball Tournament.

The Bulldogs advance to face Averill Park in the Class A semifinals on Tuesday in Malta (5 p.m.).

Tori Young pitched six innings of six-hit ball to get the win for South High. Jessica Beames took care of the final inning.

Capozucca hit a double and a home run from the No. 2 spot in the batting order. Young and Emma Martens went 2 for 4 for the Bulldogs.

Peyton Stavrou doubled and scored Columbia’s only run.

GLENS FALLS 12, FONDA 0: Gianna Endieveri pitched a three-hitter as the red and black rolled to victory in the Class B quarterfinals.

Up next for third-seeded Glens Falls is a Tuesday semifinal against No. 2 Tamarac at Malta (5 p.m.).

Lily Haggerty and Kiersten Stevens were a combined 6 for 6 with seven RBIs. Haggerty hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Kamryn Walton recorded two hits for Fonda.

FORT ANN 8, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 3: Natalie Cody recorded three hits, including a double, as the Cardinals earned a spot in the Class D semifinals.

Fort Ann, the No. 5 seed, will face top-ranked Salem in Tuesday’s semifinals at Moreau Rec (5 p.m.).

Emma Blondin struck out seven in the winning effort for the Cardinals, who scored twice in the first inning and added three in the fourth. Emma Blondin went 2 for 4.

Cassie Wade went 2 for 2 for Hartford-Fort Edward.

BURNT HILLS 5, QUEENSBURY 3: Burnt Hills scored three runs in the sixth inning to beat Queensbury in a Class A quarterfinal.

Lily Haluska and Danielle DeBonis each drove in two runs for the victors, who move on to race Troy in Tuesday’s semifinals. Katie Rhodes struck out eight in a complete-game effort for the home team.

Sedona Jones and Dyllan Ray both hit home runs for Queensbury. Jones and Caleigh Johnson each had two hits.

AVERILL PARK 6, HUDSON FALLS 5: The Warriors scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to ward off an upset bid by the Tigers in Class A.

Hudson Falls scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth for a 5-4 lead, but Averill Park scored once in the sixth and won it in the seventh. The Tigers finished the season 8-10.

Anna Winter and Emily Harrington both had two hits and two runs for the Tigers. Harrington scored twice.

TAMARAC 25, COXSACKIE-ATHENS 14: Moira Collins drove in six runs with a grand slam and three singles as the Bengals outhit Coxsackie-Athens in Class B.

Natalya Horton went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and Alex Castiglione drove in three runs for Tamarac, which will face Glens Falls in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Bengals finished with 22 hits.

Tamarac scored eight runs in the third and eight more in the fifth.

BERNE-KNOX 7, HOOSIC VALLEY 6: B-K rallied with five runs in the seventh to beat Hoosic Valley to earn a shot at top-seeded Chatham in the Class C semifinals.

Natalie Elble had two hits for the winners. Riley Caiaaza had a double and two singles for the Valley.

NORTH WARREN 23, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 17: The Cougars scored 23 runs on 19 hits Wednesday in a non-league victory over Johnsburg-Minerva.

Isabella Tucci went 4 for 4 for North Warren (2-12), which also got three hits each from Kianna LeGuerre and Laci Bruno. Swan, LeGuerre and Bruno each had two doubles, and Alexis Smith added a triple and single for the Cougars.

J-M got a triple and two singles from Alissa Bennett, and a double and single each from Lexi Sharp and Megan Mohowski.

