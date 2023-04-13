Jill Capozucca went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI as South Glens Falls beat Coxsackie-Athens 12-2 in a non-league softball game on Thursday.

Jade Maille went 2 for 2 and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, who scored eight times in the fourth inning. Kylee Craft was 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs and Emily Kamber went 2 for 4 with a double.

Riley Sticer drove in two runs for Coxsackie-Athens.

BALLSTON SPA 12, SCHUYLERVILLE 5: Livia Wiltsie struck out 18 in a complete-game effort as the Scotties beat Schuylerville in a non-leaguer.

Natalia Guthrie had four hits for Ballston Spa (3-2). Sophia Wahl drove in all five runs for Schuylerville with two home runs. Taylor Dennis had three hits for the Black Horses.