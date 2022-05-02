ROUNDUP: Burghers score in 7th to defeat Horde

WARRENSBURG 1, GRANVILLE 0

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg 000 000 1 — 1 7 1

Granville 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

WP — Kailey Bacon. LP — Lauren Bascom (5-2). 2B — Kara Bacon (Warr), Kailey Bacon (Warr), Lily Strout (Gra).

Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 7 strikeouts, Kara Bacon 2 for 4, Natalie Bederian 2 for 4.

Granville highlights: Lauren Bascom 14 strikeouts.

Records: Warrensburg 5-3, 7-3. Granville 5-2, 5-2.

Notes: The Burghers scored the game’s only run in the seventh when Zailey Baker walked, Kara Bacon reached on a fielder’s choice and Kailey Bacon doubled to deep left field to score the run. The game ended with Warrensburg turning a double play.

GLENS FALLS 5, SCHUYLERVILLE 4

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 101 020 1 — 5 10 1

Schuylerville 000 003 1 — 4 10 0

WP — G. Endieveri. LP — Sophia Wahl. 2B — A Hill (GF), Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy). 3B — G Endieveri (GF).

Glens Falls highlights: J Graham 2 for 4, 1 RBI, G Endieveri 3 for 4, 1 RBI, A Hill 2 for 4, 3 RBIs.

Schuylerville highlights: Sophia Wahl 4 for 4, 2 RBIs, Taylor Dennis 2 for 3, 1 RBI.

Records: Schuylerville 3-6, 6-8.

HUDSON FALLS 13, FONDA 3

League: Foothills Council

Fonda 000 003 0 — 3 4 4

Hudson Falls 010 453 x — 13 12 1

WP — Anna Winter (7-5). LP — Madeline Mott. 2B — Marissa Jarvis (HuF), Emily Harrington (HuF), Jerusha Fairbanks (HuF) 2, Maddison Sawyer (HuF) 2. 3B — Emma Crahan (Fo). HR — Kayleigh Osterhaudt (HuF), Anna Winter (HuF).

Fonda highlights: Emma Crahan 2 for 2 (1B, 3B, 2RBIs, 1RS).

Hudson Falls highlights: Anna Winter struck out 8 batters, (HR, 1B, 5RBIs, 1RS), Kayleigh Osterhaudt 1 for 3 (HR, 2RBIs, 3RS), Jerusha Fairbanks 2 for 2 (two 2Bs, 2RBIs, 2RS), Emily Harrington 1 for 2 (2B, 3RS), Maddison Sawyer 2 for 4 (two 2Bs, RBI, RS).

Records: Fonda 8-2, 3-0. Hudson Falls 5-4, 7-5.

Notes: On Senior Night at Hudson Falls, Kayleigh Osterhaudt (senior) hit her first home run. Anna Winter (freshman) also hit the first home run of her high school career.

CAMBRIDGE 9, WATERFORD 4

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge 3010 230 0 — 9 8 3

Waterford 000 010 3 — 4 2 3

WP — Lauren Archambeault. LP — Abby Berna. 2B — Emily DeSouza (Cam), Chelsea Plummer (Wat). 3B — Maddy Atwood (Wat). HR — Gabby Fazioli (Cam).

Cambridge highlights: Lauren Archambeault had 10 strikeouts for the win. Gabby Fazioli hit a shot to left field for a solo home run. Emily DeSouza hit a double to score two runs.

Waterford highlights: Maddy Atwood tripled to center field. Chelsea Plummer hit a double with 2 RBIs.

Records: Cambridge 3-5, 3-5. Waterford 0-8, 0-8.

