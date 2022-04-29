ROUNDUP: Burghers beat Hartford-F.E.

WARRENSBURG 8,

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 4

League: Adirondack League

Hartford-F.E.;000;004;0 —;4;3;2

Warrensburg;122;003;x —;8;5;3

WP — Kailey Bacon 5-3. LP — R. Liebig. 2B — Kara Bacon (Warr). 3B — Alonah Olden (Warr).

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Liebig 6Ks, Lindrige 2 RBIs.

Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 10Ks, allowing 3 hits, Kara Bacon 2/2, 2B, Alonah Olden 3/3 3B, 3 RBIs.

Records: Warrensburg 4-3, 5-3.

WHITEHALL 10, GRANVILLE 0

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall;003;032;2 —;10;;1

Granville;000;000;0 —;0;;7

WP — Madi Gould. LP — Lauren Bascom (5-1). 2B — Madi Gould (White). 3B — Vinna Jensen (White). HR — Madi Gould (White).

Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 14 strikeouts.

Granville highlights: Lauren Bascom 7 strikeouts.

Records: Whitehall 4-0, 6-1. Granville 5-1, 5-1.

Notes: Granville's Raegan Swain and Rachel Beaver worked together to make a triple play in the fifth inning. Melissa Beaver (Granville) nabbed an over-the- fence ball to avoid a home run.

CAMBRIDGE 4,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge;000;000;4 —;4;4;2

Berlin/N.L.;000;000;0 —;0;0;0

WP — Lauren Archambeault. LP — Bailey Catlin (3-4). 2B — Lauren Archambeault (Cam).

Cambridge highlights: Jacey Nieckarz started off the 7th inning with a single to left field, Isabel Darfler kept the rally going with another deep single to right field to push Nieckarz to third base, Jaylyn Prouty laid a bunt down to move the runners in scoring position. Megan Day hit a left-field single to score two runs., Lauren Archambeault Pitched a no-hitter and hit a two-run double to secure the win.

Berlin/New Lebanon highlights: Bailey Catlin struck out 19 batters.

Records: Cambridge 2-5, 2-5. Berlin/New Lebanon 3-4, 3-4.

SOUTH HIGH 14, SCHUYLERVILLE 1

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;001;00x;x —;1;3;4

South High;400;73x;x —;14;16;0

WP — Tori Young (10-2). LP — Sophia Wahl. 2B — Emily Kamber (SGF), Emma Martens (SGF). HR — Jade Maille (SGF), Sierra VanDerwarker (SGF).

Schuylerville highlights: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 1-2, Megan Stadel 1-2, RBI.

South Glens Falls highlights: Jade Maille 2-4, RBI, 2 Runs, Emma Martens 3-3, RBI, 2 Runs, Kylee Craft 2-4, RBI, 3 Runs, Jill Capozucca 3-4, 3 RBIs, Run, Sierra VanDerwarker 2-3, 3 RBIs, Run.

Records: South Glens Falls 7-1, 11-2.

QUEENSBURY 17, HUDSON FALLS 5

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;003;273;2 —;17;21;2

Hudson Falls;002;200;1 —;5;6;5

WP — Alexis Rogers. LP — Anna Winter (6-5). 2B — Lindsey Pepe (Q) 2, Cassidy Ray (Q) 2, Dyllan Ray (Q), Alexys Rosick (HuF). 3B — Alexis Rogers (Q). HR — Emma Sponzo (Q), Alexis Rogers (Q), Dyllan Ray (Q), Sedona Jones (Q), Emily Harrington (HuF).

Queensbury highlights: Alexis Rogers 3 for 5 (HR,3B,1B,RBI), Dyllan Ray 4 for 5 (HR,2B,2 Singles,3RBI's,3RS), Sedona Jones 2 for 4 (HR,1B,RBI,3RS), Emma Sponzo 2 for 5 (HR,1B,3RBI's,2RS), Cassidy Ray 3 for 5 (Two 2B,1B,1RS).

Hudson Falls highlights: Emily Harrington 1 for 4 (HR,RBI,1RS), Alexys Rosick 1 for 3 (2B,2RS), Mya Strong 1 for 3 (1B,RBI), Jerusha Fairbanks 1 for 1 (1B,RBI,1RS).

Records: Queensbury 8-0, 9-1. Hudson Falls 5-4, 6-5.

Notes: It was a close game through four innings but the Spartans pulled away iwht a seven-run fifth.

