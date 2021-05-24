ROUNDUP: Breen, Martens lead South High to 1-0 win; Spartans nip Tigers

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1,
SCHUYLERVILLE 0
League: Foothills Council
South High;000;001;0 —;1;4;2
Schuylerville;000;000;0 —;0;2;2
WP — Hannah Breen. LP — Molly Vianese. 2B — Emma Martens (SGF). 3B — Emma Martens (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Emma Martens 2 for 3, 1 RBI, Courtney Robarge 1 for 2, Tori Young 1 for 2, Hannah Breen (pitcher) 14 strikeouts.
Schuylerville highlights: Taylor Dennis 1 for 2, 1 single, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 1 for 3, Molly Vianese (pitcher) 11 strikeouts.
Notes: Hannah Breen pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts as South High stayed unbeaten. Emma Martens drove in the game's only run in the sixth inning. Alex Roberson (LF) and Riley Keefer (CF) played awesome defense in the outfield for Schuylerville.
QUEENSBURY 4, HUDSON FALLS 3
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;002;000;1 —;3;8;1
Queensbury;301;000;x —;4;6;0
WP — Alexis Rogers (5-2). LP — Trista DeLong. 2B — Alexis Rosick (HuF), Kayleigh Osterhaudt (HuF), Cassidy Ray (Q), Emma Sponzo (Q). HR — Kayleigh Osterhaudt (HuF).
Hudson Falls highlights: Alexis Rosick 3 for 4, 2 RS, Kayleigh Osterhaudt 3 for 4, 1 RS, 3 RBIs, Mackenzie Pisani 2 for 2, Trista DeLong 6 strikeouts.
Queensbury highlights: Alexis Rogers 1 for 3, 2 RS, 6 strikeouts, Emma Sponzo 1 for 3, 2 RBIs, Cassidy Ray 1 for 3, 1 RS, 1 RBI, Sedona Jones 1 for 3, 1 RBI.
Records: Hudson Falls 4-4, 4-4. Queensbury 7-2, 7-2.
GLENS FALLS 12,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 7
League: Foothills Council
Broad.-Perth;202;030;0 —;7;8;3
Glens Falls;070;113;0 —;12;13;5
WP — Richards. LP — Karches. 2B — Kialra Tomlinson (BP), Jaelyn Graham (GF).
Broadalbin-Perth highlights: Kiaica Tomlinson 2-4 2B, Shaelyn Karcher 3-4.
Glens Falls highlights: Kacie Wolfstich 2-4, 3RBIs, Emmylou Richards 2-3, Sofia Andre 2 HITS.
Records: Glens Falls 6-3, 6-4.
GREENWICH 11, CAMBRIDGE 1
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;102;015;2 —;11;10;0
Cambridge;000;001;0 —;1;3;2
WP — Reegan Mullen 4-0. LP — Lauren Archambeault. 3B — Reegan Mullen (Gre). HR — Reegan Mullen (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Reegan Mullen 12 strikeouts, 2 for 4, Jocelyn Spiezio 2 for 4, Faith Ingber 2 for 4.
Cambridge highlights: Maya Danaher 2 for 3.
Records: Greenwich 7-1, 7-2.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 6, TAMARAC 3
League: Wasaren League
Spa Catholic;302;100;0 —;6;7;3
Tamarac;001;002;0 —;3;6;2
WP — Molly O'Reilly. LP — Gianna Bucciero. 2B — Molly O'Reilly (SCC), Calleigh Sisk (SCC) 2, Abby Becker (Tam). 3B — Abby Becker (Tam), Abby Buckely (Tam). HR — Molly O'Reilly (SCC), Moira Collins (Tam).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Molly O'Reilly 3 for 4.
Records: Tamarac 7-1, 7-1.
SALEM 13, CORINTH 1
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;010;000;0 —;1;1;4
Salem;345;100;0 —;13;12;1
WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Elizabeth Jensen. 2B — Olivia Mann (Cor), Taylor Cary (Sal), Tori Cary (Sal), Sophia Keays (Sal).
Salem highlights: Taylor Cary 3 for 4, 3 runs; 4 putouts, Tori Cary 2 RBIs, 2B, Sarah McCauliffe 2 RBIs.
Records: Corinth 2-6, 3-6. Salem 6-1, 7-1.
WARRENSBURG 18, ARGYLE 3
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg;(11)33;100;0 —;18
Argyle;101;010;0 —;3
WP — Kara Bacon. LP — Gretta Schneider. 2B — Savannah Kollman (Warr) 3, Alonah Olden (Warr), Audrey Steves (Warr), Bryanne Mattison (Arg) 2, Gretta Schneider (Arg). HR — Nayana DeAmelia (Warr).
Warrensburg highlights: Nayana DeAmelia 3 for 3, HR, 3 RBIs, Sara Langworthy 3 for 3, Savannah Kollman 4 for 4, 5 RBIs, Natalie Bederian 3 for 5, 4 RBIs, Kailey Bacon 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 5 strikeouts.
Argyle highlights: Bryanne Mattison 2 for 2, 2 RBIs.
Records: Warrensburg 5-3, 8-3. Argyle 3-3, 3-3.
LAKE GEORGE 12,
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 0
League: Adirondack League
Hartford-F.E.;000;000;0 —;0;1;2
Lake George;332;22x;0 —;12;13;0
WP — Shannon Starratt. LP — Maddie Viele. 2B — Alli Zilm (LG), Shannon Starratt (LG), Olivia Gates (LG). 3B — Tyler Bergman (LG), Shannon Starratt (LG). HR — Tyler Bergman (LG).
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Potts 1 for 1, only hit for HFE.
Lake George highlights: Tyler Bergman 3 for 3, HR, 3B, 3 RBIs, Shannon Starratt 3 for 3, 2B, 3B, 1 RBI, Olivia Gates 2 for 4, 1 2B, 3 RBIs, Alli Zilm 2 for 4, Shannon Starratt 8Ks, 0 walks.
Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 0-7, 0-7. Lake George 7-1, 8-1.
Notes: Lake George finished with 13 hits and didn't commit an error.
WHITEHALL 16, NORTH WARREN 1
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;010;00; —;1;0;3
Whitehall;345;4x; —;16;17;2
WP — Vinna Jensen 2-0. LP — Phelps. 2B — Kyrie Smith (White), Madison Gould (White) 4. 3B — Brooke Benjamin (White).
Whitehall highlights: Kyrie Smith 4-4, 3 1B, 2B, 2 RBIs, Madison Gould 4-4, 4 2B, 5 RBI, Blake Bird 2-3, 2 1B, 2 RBI, Ava Ruby 2-3, 2 1B, Brooke Benjamin 3-3, 2 1B, 3B, 5 RBI.
Records: Whitehall 7-0, 7-0.
AuSABLE 7, TICONDEROGA 4
League: CVAC
Ausable;311;100;1 —;7;9;3
Ticonderoga;011;100;1 —;4;9;3
WP — Abby Sawyer. LP — Anna Whitman (3-4). 2B — Cassidy Mattison (Ti). HR — Andrea Paige (Ti).
Ausable highlights: Sophie Rennie 3-4, 3 RBIs.
Ticonderoga highlights: Andrea Paige 1-4, Home Run, RBI, Kennedy Davis 2-4.
Records: Ausable 4-3, 4-3. Ticonderoga 3-4, 3-4.
Notes: Andrea Paige hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning.