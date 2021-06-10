ROUNDUP: Breen lifts Bulldogs; Railroaders, L.G., Burgers advance

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 7,

QUEENSBURY 2

Class A Semifinal

Queensbury;020;000;0 —;2;3;4

South High;201;040;x —;7;6;0

WP — Hannah Breen (15-0). LP — Alexis Rogers. 2B — Dyllan Ray (Q), Emma Martens (SGF). 3B — Courtney Robarge (SGF). HR — Sedona Jones (Q), Deme Kellogg (SGF).

Queensbury highlights: Sedona Jones 1 for 3, RBI, run, Dyllan Ray 1 for 2, run, Rachel Mannix 1 for 2, RBI.

South Glens Falls highlights: Deme Kellogg 2 for 3, 3 runs, RBI, Emma Martens 1 for 2, 2 RBIs, run, Courtney Robarge 1 for 3, 2 RBIs, run, Vanessa Lebrun 1 for 2, Hannah Breen 3 hitter, 10 Ks.

Records: Queensbury 9-4, 10-5. South Glens Falls 13-0, 15-0.

Notes: Hannah Breen pitched a three-hitter and Deme Kellogg went 2 for 3 as South High reached the championship game. Emma Martens and Courtney Robarge each drove in two runs as South High stayed unbeaten.