ROUNDUP: Breen lifts Bulldogs; Railroaders, L.G., Burgers advance

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 7,
QUEENSBURY 2
Class A Semifinal
Queensbury;020;000;0 —;2;3;4
South High;201;040;x —;7;6;0
WP — Hannah Breen (15-0). LP — Alexis Rogers. 2B — Dyllan Ray (Q), Emma Martens (SGF). 3B — Courtney Robarge (SGF). HR — Sedona Jones (Q), Deme Kellogg (SGF).
Queensbury highlights: Sedona Jones 1 for 3, RBI, run, Dyllan Ray 1 for 2, run, Rachel Mannix 1 for 2, RBI.
South Glens Falls highlights: Deme Kellogg 2 for 3, 3 runs, RBI, Emma Martens 1 for 2, 2 RBIs, run, Courtney Robarge 1 for 3, 2 RBIs, run, Vanessa Lebrun 1 for 2, Hannah Breen 3 hitter, 10 Ks.
Records: Queensbury 9-4, 10-5. South Glens Falls 13-0, 15-0.
Notes: Hannah Breen pitched a three-hitter and Deme Kellogg went 2 for 3 as South High reached the championship game. Emma Martens and Courtney Robarge each drove in two runs as South High stayed unbeaten.
Up next: The second-seeded Bulldogs host fifth-seeded Amsterdam in the championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
WHITEHALL 4, STILLWATER 0
Class C Quarterfinal
Stillwater;000;000;0 —;0;1;1
Whitehall;000;004;x —;4;7;0
WP — Gould (8-1). LP — Resch. 2B — M. Meuller (Stillwater).
Stillwater highlights: M. Meuller 1-2, double.
Whitehall highlights: Madison Gould 17 Ks, 1-3, single, Blake Bird 1-3, single, 2 RBIs, Vinna Jensen 2-3, 2 singles, Brooke Benjamin 2-3, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, Braydee Benjamin 1-3, single.
Records: Whitehall 9-0, 12-1.
Notes: Kyrie Smith reached base on a two-out error in the sixth. Madison Gould singled. Both runners advanced on a passed ball. Blake Bird's two-run single to right field plated the game's first runs. Vinna Jensen singled and Brooke Benjamin hit a single to score pinch runner Zoë Eggleston and Jensen. Madison Gould pitched a strong game.
Up next: Whitehall, the No. 2 seed, hosts Lake George in the semifinals on Saturday at 4 p.m.
LAKE GEORGE 4, GREENWICH 0
Class C Semifinal
Greenwich;000;000;0 —;0;4;2
Lake George;001;030;x —;4;5;1
WP — Madeline Gorey. LP — Sophia Boice. 2B — Tyler Bergman (LG), Madeline Gorey (LG). HR — Tyler Bergman (LG).
Greenwich highlights: Maddy Carney 1 single, 1 for 2, T. Douglas 1 single, Faith Ingber 1 single, R. Autiello 1 single,.
Lake George highlights: Tyler Bergman 2 for 3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBIs, Madeline Gorey 2 for 3, 2 singles, Olivia Gates 1 for 3, Madeline Gorey 7 strikeouts.
Records: Lake George 9-2, 12-2.
Notes: Madeline Gorey pitched a shutout against Greenwich. Tyler Bergman's home run in the fifth brought in three runs. The Warriors' sharp defense helped them advance.
Up next: No. 3 Lake George visits No. 2 Whitehall on Saturday in the semifinals (4 p.m.).
WARRENSBURG 4,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2
Class C Quarterfinal
Spa Catholic;002;000;0 —;2;7;0
Warrensburg;100;021;x —;4;7;0
WP — Kailey Bacon (14-3). LP — Molly O'Reilly. 2B — Molly O'Reilly (SCC), Kara Bacon (Warr), Kailey Bacon (Warr), Natalie Bederian (Warr) 2. HR — Molly O'Reilly (SCC).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Molly O'Reilly 7Ks, 2/2, 2B, HR, 2RBIs, Calleigh Sisk 2/3.
Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 8Ks, 2B, Kara Bacon 3/3, 2B, Nayana DeAmelia 2RBIs, Natalie Bederian 2/3, 2 2Bs, RBI.
Records: Warrensburg 6-3, 14-3.
Up next: Warrensburg plays the winner of Chatham and Berne-Knox in the semifinals on Saturday.