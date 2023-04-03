Abigail Bigelow drove in five runs and went 3 for 4 as Hudson Falls opened the Foothills Council softball season with an 11-5 win over Queensbury on Monday.

The Tigers scored three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and four in the sixth. Madison Sawyer went 4 for 5. Marissa Jarvis, Emily Harrington and Anna Winter had two hits each in the 14-hit attack. Winter went the distance to get the win.

Dyllan Ray went 4 for 4 for the Spartans (0-1 Foothills, 0-2 overall).

WARRENSBURG 8, FORT ANN 3: The Burghers scored five runs in the fifth to beat the Cardinals in a game moved to Fort Ann due to field conditions.

Kailey Bacon got the win with 10 strikeouts and also drove in two runs with a single and a double. Kara Bacon went 2 for 4 with four stolen bases and three runs. Hope Sherman had a triple and two RBIs.

Natalie Cody went 2 for 4 for Fort Ann.

LAKE GEORGE 8, SALEM 3: Makena Barber struck out seven and pitched a two-hitter as the Warriors beat Salem.

Lake George scored four times in the first inning. Barber drove in three runs and Mollie Johnson had two RBIs. Alonah Olden and Johnson had triples.

Kayla McCauliffe and Taylor Cary drove in runs for the Generals.

WHITEHALL 17, CORINTH 0: Madi Gould pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the defending Adirondack League champions won their opener.

Khloe Paddock went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for the Railroaders. Marissa Eggleston had three hits and three RBIs. Blake Bird, Ava Ruby and Mia Waters had two hits apiece.

Teagan Grady struck out four over four innings for Corinth.

GRANVILLE 11, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 5: The Golden Horde scored six times in the fifth inning to start out the season with a victory.

Lauren Bascom struck out 16 in the winning effort. Ella Olsen had a double and a home run and Courtney Ennis hit a double and a triple.

Raeghan Liebig hit a homer for Hartford-Fort Edward. Ava Nadeau doubled twice.

GREENWICH 15, HOOSIC VALLEY 1: The defending Class C state champions got off to a good start behind Reegan Mullen’s 11-strikeout performance.

Mullen drove in five runs with a home run and a single. Kiley Allen drove in three runs. Allen, Noran Niesz, Sophia Boice, Reese Autiello and Jocelyn Spiezio had two-hit games.

Riley Caiazza went 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Valley.

MECHANICVILLE 5, CAMBRIDGE 3: Paige Rogers got the win and Emma Lapierre and Rogers scored two runs each as the Red Raiders won.

TAMARAC 9, SPA CATHOLIC 1: Moira Collins struck out 14 and went 2 for 3 with a triple as the Bengals won their first game of the spring.

Mihaly Blake drove in three runs and Mackenna Ashewent 2 for 4.