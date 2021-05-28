ROUNDUP: Bascom helps Horde nip Argyle; QHS posts win

Lauren Bascom struck out 13 and Raegen Swain drove in two runs as Granville edged Argyle 3-2 in Adirondack League softball on Friday.
Cassidy Ray recorded two hits, three runs and three RBIs as Queensbury beat Johnstown 11-1 in Foothills play.
GRANVILLE 3, ARGYLE 2
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 000 100 1 — 2 2
Granville 102 000 x — 3 4
WP — L. Bascom 6-2. LP — G. Schneider. 2B — Jordan Chadwick (Gra). HR — Lilliana Kingsley (Arg).
Argyle highlights: Gretta Schneider 10 strikeouts.
Granville highlights: Lauren Bascom 13 strikeouts, RBI, Raegen Swain 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Jordan Chadwick 2 for 3.
Records: Granville 6-2, 6-2.
QUEENSBURY 11, JOHNSTOWN 1
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown 000 001 0 — 1 4 5
Queensbury 103 421 x — 11 8 0
WP — Alexis Rogers (6-3). LP — Ariana Vuskalns. 2B — Joelle Bump (Jnt), Sarah Pratt (Jnt). HR — Cassidy Ray (Q) 2.
Johnstown highlights: Joelle Bump 2 for 3, 1 RS, Sarah Pratt 2 for 3, 1 RBI.
Queensbury highlights: Cassidy Ray 2 for 4, 3 RS, 3 RBIs, Alexis Rogers 1 for 2, 3 RS, 2 RBIs, 5 strikeouts, Emma Sponzo 2 RBIs.
Records: Queensbury 8-3, 8-3.
