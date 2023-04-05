Warrensburg scored three runs in the fifth inning to beat Granville 6-4 on Wednesday in an Adirondack League softball game.

Kailey Bacon (2-0) struck out nine while scattering seven hits on the way to the win. Kara Bacon went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Hope Sherman tripled and drove in a run.

Lauren Bascom struck out 12 in the losing effort for Granville. Jordan Chadwick went 4 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored.

SCHUYLERVILLE 12, SALEM 2: Sophia Wahl struck out 12 as the Black Horses won a non-leaguer against the Generals.

Grace Kilburn knocked in four runs by going 3 for 4 for Schuylerville, which scored six runs in the second inning. Riley Keefer went 2 for 3 and Taylor Dennis drove in two runs.

For Salem, Sierra Phillips went 2 for 4, Taylor Cary tripled and Kayla Maculitte doubled.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 4, FORT ANN 1: Raeghan Liebig struck out nine and Hartford-Fort Edward used six singles to beat the Cardinals.

Jayden Mitchell struck out eight in the losing effort for Fort Ann.

CORINTH 24, NORTH WARREN 8: Madison Pincheon went 3 for 4 with a triple and 4 RBIs as the Tomahawks posted an Adirondack League victory.

Gabby Kathan had a double and 5 RBIs for the victors. Kenadee Flint, Cadence Wells and Teagan Grady each had multiple hits for Corinth.

Makayla Weidman had two hits for North Warren.

CAMBRIDGE 8, SPA CATHOLIC 2: Lauren Archambeault struck out 14 in a complete-game six-hitter as Cambridge won.

Addison Gates, Archambeault and Megan May had two hits each for the victors. Ryann McDonald doubled twice for Saratoga Catholic.

ARGYLE 18, NORTH WARREN 1: Carrie Humiston went 4 for 5 as the Scots defeated the Cougars on Tuesday with a 25-hit attack.

Kylee Humiston went 3 for 4 with three runs, a double and a triple. Maddy Eldred went 3 for 5 and got the win with 12 strikeouts. Riley Kober went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

For North Warren, Addison Swan hit a double and a single.