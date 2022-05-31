Queensbury's Alexis Rogers named Foothills Council softball MVP

Queensbury senior pitcher Alexis Rogers has been named the Most Valuable Player for Foothills Council softball this season.

Rogers, who led the Spartans to their first Foothills title since 2000 and an 18-2 record, was also named the overall MVP for Section II.

Chosen as Section II All-Stars from the Foothills Council were Queensbury's Cassidy Ray, South Glens Falls' Emma Martens and Glens Falls sophomore pitcher Gianna Endieveri.

Named to the Foothills Council all-star first team were Queensbury's Emma Sponzo, Dyllan Ray, Lindsey Pepe and Rachel Mannix; South Glens Falls' Tori Young, Jill Capozucca and Jade Maille; Avery Hill and Lily Haggerty of Glens Falls; Hudson Falls' Anna Winter and Alexys Rosick; Schuylerville's Sophia Wahl; Brenna Jahn of Scotia; Amsterdam's Shelby LaMont; Bentley Lan of Johnstown; and Broadalbin-Perth's Kara Weaver.

