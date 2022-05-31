Queensbury's Alexis Rogers named Foothills Council softball MVP

Queensbury senior pitcher Alexis Rogers has been named the Most Valuable Player for Foothills Council softball this season.
Rogers, who led the Spartans to their first Foothills title since 2000 and an 18-2 record, was also named the overall MVP for Section II.
Chosen as Section II All-Stars from the Foothills Council were Queensbury's Cassidy Ray, South Glens Falls' Emma Martens and Glens Falls sophomore pitcher Gianna Endieveri.
Named to the Foothills Council all-star first team were Queensbury's Emma Sponzo, Dyllan Ray, Lindsey Pepe and Rachel Mannix; South Glens Falls' Tori Young, Jill Capozucca and Jade Maille; Avery Hill and Lily Haggerty of Glens Falls; Hudson Falls' Anna Winter and Alexys Rosick; Schuylerville's Sophia Wahl; Brenna Jahn of Scotia; Amsterdam's Shelby LaMont; Bentley Lan of Johnstown; and Broadalbin-Perth's Kara Weaver.
Foothills Council Softball All-Stars
MVP — Alexis Rogers, sr., pitcher, Queensbury
Section II All-Stars
Player;School
Cassidy Ray;Queensbury
Emma Martens;South Glens Falls
Gianna Endieveri;Glens Falls
Foothills Council First Team
Emma Sponzo;Queensbury
Dyllan Ray;Queensbury
Lindsey Pepe;Queensbury
Rachel Mannix;Queensbury
Tori Young;South Glens Falls
Jill Capozucca;South Glens Falls
Jade Maille;South Glens Falls
Anna Winter;Hudson Falls
Alexys Rosick;Hudson Falls
Avery Hill;Glens Falls
Lily Haggerty;Glens Falls
Sophia Wahl;Schuylerville
Brenna Jahn;Scotia
Shelby LaMont;Amsterdam
Bentley Lan;Johnstown
Kara Weaver;Broadalbin-Perth
Foothills Council Second Team
Sedona Jones;Queensbury
Kylee Craft;South Glens Falls
Kayden Craft;South Glens Falls
Ava Kill;South Glens Falls
Emily Harrington;Hudson Falls
Mya Strong;Hudson Falls
Ayanna Ortiz-Nicklas;Scotia
Emmy Lou Richards;Glens Falls
Kiersten Stevens;Glens Falls
Megan Stadell;Schuylerville
Elianna Tirado;Amsterdam
Mairead Marsden;Broadalbin-Perth
Alexa Savage;Johnstown
Foothills Council Honorable Mention
Queensbury: Caleigh Johnson, Lacey Russell, Ryan Allen. South Glens Falls: Sierra Vanderwarker, Haley Corso. Hudson Falls: Abigail Bigelow. Glens Falls: Addie Hill, Ashley Bordeaux. Schuylerville: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock. Broadalbin-Perth: Camille Calderone. Johnstown: Bella Bermas.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!