Queensbury's Alexis Rogers named Foothills Council softball MVP

Queensbury senior pitcher Alexis Rogers has been named the Most Valuable Player for Foothills Council softball this season.

Rogers, who led the Spartans to their first Foothills title since 2000 and an 18-2 record, was also named the overall MVP for Section II.

Chosen as Section II All-Stars from the Foothills Council were Queensbury's Cassidy Ray, South Glens Falls' Emma Martens and Glens Falls sophomore pitcher Gianna Endieveri.

Named to the Foothills Council all-star first team were Queensbury's Emma Sponzo, Dyllan Ray, Lindsey Pepe and Rachel Mannix; South Glens Falls' Tori Young, Jill Capozucca and Jade Maille; Avery Hill and Lily Haggerty of Glens Falls; Hudson Falls' Anna Winter and Alexys Rosick; Schuylerville's Sophia Wahl; Brenna Jahn of Scotia; Amsterdam's Shelby LaMont; Bentley Lan of Johnstown; and Broadalbin-Perth's Kara Weaver.

Foothills Council Softball All-Stars

MVP — Alexis Rogers, sr., pitcher, Queensbury

Section II All-Stars

Player;School

Cassidy Ray;Queensbury

Emma Martens;South Glens Falls

Gianna Endieveri;Glens Falls

Foothills Council First Team

Emma Sponzo;Queensbury

Dyllan Ray;Queensbury

Lindsey Pepe;Queensbury

Rachel Mannix;Queensbury

Tori Young;South Glens Falls

Jill Capozucca;South Glens Falls

Jade Maille;South Glens Falls

Anna Winter;Hudson Falls

Alexys Rosick;Hudson Falls

Avery Hill;Glens Falls

Lily Haggerty;Glens Falls

Sophia Wahl;Schuylerville

Brenna Jahn;Scotia

Shelby LaMont;Amsterdam

Bentley Lan;Johnstown

Kara Weaver;Broadalbin-Perth

Foothills Council Second Team

Sedona Jones;Queensbury

Kylee Craft;South Glens Falls

Kayden Craft;South Glens Falls

Ava Kill;South Glens Falls

Emily Harrington;Hudson Falls

Mya Strong;Hudson Falls

Ayanna Ortiz-Nicklas;Scotia

Emmy Lou Richards;Glens Falls

Kiersten Stevens;Glens Falls

Megan Stadell;Schuylerville

Elianna Tirado;Amsterdam

Mairead Marsden;Broadalbin-Perth

Alexa Savage;Johnstown

Foothills Council Honorable Mention

Queensbury: Caleigh Johnson, Lacey Russell, Ryan Allen. South Glens Falls: Sierra Vanderwarker, Haley Corso. Hudson Falls: Abigail Bigelow. Glens Falls: Addie Hill, Ashley Bordeaux. Schuylerville: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock. Broadalbin-Perth: Camille Calderone. Johnstown: Bella Bermas.

