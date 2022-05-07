Osterhaudt, Winter lead Hudson Falls to victory

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Hudson Falls used a nine-hit attack to score a breakthrough softball victory on Friday in a game that helped wrap up the Foothills Council title chase.

Kayleigh Osterhaudt doubled twice and Anna Winter drove in three runs as the Tigers beat South Glens Falls 7-2. It was Hudson Falls’ first victory over South High since 2004.

That result, combined with Queensbury’s 3-0 win over Glens Falls, wrapped up the Foothills title for the Spartans. Queensbury, now 10-0 in the league, won its first Foothills crown since 2000.

Hudson Falls scored four times in the fourth inning of its game, a rally capped by Winter’s two-run single. Winter, a freshman, scattered six hits to get the win as pitcher.

“Obviously, a lot of respect for them over the years,” Hudson Falls coach Kelly McWilliams said. “Coach (Laurie Ciuffetelli)’s program has been really successful. It just felt good because everything came together for us.”

Mya Strong drove in two runs and Jerusha Fairbanks went 2 for 4 for the Tigers (6-4 in the league). Emma Martens went 2 for 3 for South High (8-3).

Hud. Falls 7, South High 2 Hudson Falls (6-4, 8-5);000;403;0 —;7;9;0 South High (8-3, 12-4);000;002;0 —;2;6;2 WP — Anna Winter. LP — Tori Young. 2B — Kayleigh Osterhaudt (HuF) 2, Alexys Rosick (HuF), Jerusha Fairbanks (HuF), Jade Maille (SGF), Emma Martens (SGF), Sierra VanDerwarker (SGF).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0