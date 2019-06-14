Moreau Rec hosts the State Softball Tournament one final time Saturday, before it heads off to Long Island.
Only two Section II teams reached the state tournament — Ballston Spa, which returns in Class A after falling in last year's Class AA final, and defending Class B state champion Ichabod Crane.
Games begin at 9 a.m. at the four-field complex and continue all day to crown champions in five classes. Tickets are $8 for the whole day, with a wristband for re-entry.
Moreau Rec — more properly known as the Harry J. Betar Recreation Park near South Glens Falls — has hosted the State Softball Tournament since 2014. This will be the ninth straight year for the state tournament in Section II. The State Softball Tournament moves to the Moriches Athletic Complex for the next three years. The Moriches complex features artificial turf fields and lights.
Saturday's weather forecast is favorable, with highs in the upper 70s and a low chance for rain.
Moreau Rec is closed for the day except for the state tournament, allowing for all fans to park in the lots throughout the park. Shuttle buses will be available for fans parking some distance away. Handicap parking is available near the playing fields.
Defending Class D champion Fort Ann lost to Crown Point in last week's state quarterfinal. Colonie (Class AA) and Chatham (Class C) also lost in the regional finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.