McCauliffe, Witches shut out Tamarac

GREENWICH — Greenwich senior Lily McCauliffe fired a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk Tuesday as the Witches blanked Tamarac 8-0 in Wasaren League softball.

The win gave North Division leader Greenwich a 12-1 record in the league, 14-3 overall. The Witches face Waterford on Wednesday, then play a crossover game Thursday for the league title — likely a rematch with Tamarac, according to the league standings.

McCauliffe helped her own cause with a triple and double, and Reegan Mullen blasted a three-run home run over dead-center in the fourth inning to power Greenwich.

"We're averaging about 11 runs a game, our pitching has been very good — we have three pitchers we can use — and our defense has been solid," Witches coach Bill Curley said. "We're playing very well right now."

McCauliffe, who had Tommy John surgery two years ago after injuring her elbow, has been outstanding this season. She hurled a perfect game on Friday, which was her birthday.

"She started the season on somewhat of a leash — if her arm hurt, she would give me the sign," Curley said of McCauliffe, who plans to play softball at Springfield. "Now she's at full strength.

"She is right on," Curley added. "She has a lot of speed — she can throw above 60 (mph) — she has a good change-up and a good curve."

Tamarac, which leads the South Division with a 10-3 mark, got its only hit on a bunt single by Abby Becker.

Mullen added a double and Morgan Randall had two hits for Greenwich, whose only Wasaren loss this season was to Stillwater, which is 10-2 in the league.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0