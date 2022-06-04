McCauliffe tosses no-hitter as Witches make state semifinals

MALTA — Lily McCauliffe hurled a no-hitter and Kiley Allen belted a bases-loaded triple Saturday as Greenwich rolled to a 14-0 Class C regional final victory over Norwood-Norfolk.
The win puts the Witches (19-4) into the State Softball Tournament next Saturday in Center Moriches.
In a game that ended after 4 1/2 innings by the mercy rule, McCauliffe struck out six batters and walked one. She also helped her own cause with two hits, two RBIs and four runs scored.
