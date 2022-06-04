 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

McCauliffe tosses no-hitter as Witches make state semifinals

  • 0
Witches win state regional final

Greenwich players hoist the plaque after winning Saturday's Class C state regional final to earn a trip to the state final four.

MALTA — Lily McCauliffe hurled a no-hitter and Kiley Allen belted a bases-loaded triple Saturday as Greenwich rolled to a 14-0 Class C regional final victory over Norwood-Norfolk.

The win puts the Witches (19-4) into the State Softball Tournament next Saturday in Center Moriches.

In a game that ended after 4 1/2 innings by the mercy rule, McCauliffe struck out six batters and walked one. She also helped her own cause with two hits, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Check back later for a full story.

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News