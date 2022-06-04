McCauliffe tosses no-hitter as Witches make state semifinals (videos added)

MALTA — True to her team-first perspective, Lily McCauliffe was quick to credit her Greenwich softball team Saturday.

The senior had just thrown a five-inning no-hitter in a 14-0 Class C regional final victory over Norwood-Norfolk at the dusty, windswept Luther Forest Athletic Fields.

“It’s super exciting, it’s a great opportunity to have,” said McCauliffe, who struck out six and walked one, while another batter reached base on an error. “My defense did amazing out there, they were rock-solid. We didn’t let up at all.”

The Witches, who also got five RBIs from Kiley Allen, reached the State Softball Tournament for the first time since 2014 — the last of Greenwich’s four straight trips to states, including a state championship in 2012.

The Witches (19-4) are scheduled to face Section V champion Avon in the state semifinals, set for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island. Greene and S.S. Seward are the other semifinalists.

“They’ve been resilient — we were the underdog in both sectional games, and we did what we needed to do to win,” Greenwich assistant coach Steve Autiello said. “These girls are full of heart and I have all the confidence in the world that they can pull it off down there as well.”

No one has been more resilient than McCauliffe, who came back from Tommy John surgery on her right elbow a year ago to pitch her team into the state final four.

“She’s great all the time — you can only say good things about that kid,” Autiello said. “I’ve coached her since she was in T-ball. I’m just happy she could come back this year. We didn’t know if she could come back — she started throwing in the wintertime. The first part of the season, she was sore after games. She’s battling — she won’t tell you if she’s hurting or not, but we knew she’d bring the stuff to get it done.”

“Lily was pitching amazing today,” said Allen, the Witches’ sophomore catcher. “She was hitting all of her spots. We just work really well together.”

Allen highlighted a 10-hit Greenwich attack at the plate with a towering three-run triple to center field in the bottom of the third inning that gave the Witches an 11-0 lead.

“It was an outside pitch, and I love outside pitches, low and outside,” Allen said. “Usually I do (chase them) — I had a lot of self-discipline today. That was my mental thing, just to make contact.”

McCauliffe helped her own cause by scoring four runs and hitting a pair of RBI singles.

Greenwich did the most damage to Norwood-Norfolk (15-5) with two outs. With two out in the first, McCauliffe singled home a run, then after a walk, junior Norah Niesz ripped a two-run double down the left-field line.

“I was relaxed after we got that three (runs) in the first inning, because once we’re on a roll, we just keep going,” Allen said.

With two out in the second, the Witches got a two-run double from junior Morgan Randall, who scored on Allen’s bases-loaded walk.

The Witches scored five of their six runs in the third with two outs, and added two more runs with two out in the fourth. Greenwich loaded the bases in three of four innings.

“We really peaked at the end of this season — we peaked in sectionals, so that was great for us, and we just continue to play,” Autiello said. “We told them, ‘We were the underdog last week, they’re the underdog this week — they’re going to come to play, so you play the way you played last week and we’ll be fine.’”

“I had confidence in us,” McCauliffe said. “We had a rough start (this season), but we pulled together. ... When we come together, we can do really well.”

Class C Regional Final Norwood-Norfolk;000;00 —;0;0;4 Greenwich;336;2x —;14;10;1 WP — Lily McCauliffe. LP — Madison Weaver. 2B — Norah Niesz (G), Morgan Randall (G). 3B — Faith Ingber (G), Kiley Allen (G).

