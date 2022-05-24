 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCauliffe, Greenwich edge Whitehall in pitchers' duel

MOREAU — A year ago, Lily McCauliffe wondered if she would ever pitch again.

On Tuesday — five months after getting the green light to throw again following Tommy John surgery — Greenwich's senior standout hurled a three-hit shutout against Whitehall.

More important, McCauliffe drove in the only run in the Witches' 1-0 Class C semifinal victory in the Section II Softball Tournament at Moreau Rec.

"I felt pretty good, I've come a long way from my surgery, so I'm happy that I could pitch in the game. I didn't know if I'd be able to," said McCauliffe, who finished with no walks and only four strikeouts, but kept inducing groundouts and pop-ups.

"I'm so excited — I've never made it here before," she added, as Greenwich (18-4) set up a championship matchup with top-seeded Chatham, scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at Moreau Rec.

McCauliffe won a pitchers' duel with Whitehall junior ace Madi Gould, who held the Witches to two hits — both by McCauliffe — and struck out 14 batters. Gould hit two of Whitehall's (16-2) three singles.

"I knew from the start it was going to be a pitching battle," first-year Greenwich coach Bill Curley said. "I was told how good Gould is, and boy, she's every bit of it. But Lily would not be denied."

Gould retired the side in order four times, but Greenwich took advantage of her only walk of the day.

With one out in the top of the seventh, Jocelyn Spiezio drew a base on balls, then moved to second on Sophia Boice's sacrifice bunt.

That brought up McCauliffe, whose single in the fifth broke up Gould's no-hitter. This time, she turned on a change-up and ripped a double down the left-field line, scoring Spiezio.

"I was just hoping I hit it, I was just trying to get that runner in," she said.

"I shook Brooke off and I shouldn't have," Gould said, referring to catcher Brooke Benjamin. "It was a change-up, it went outside, and it didn’t work. She wanted a rise ball."

McCauliffe, who induced 11 groundouts and five flyouts or pop-ups, retired the final three batters to seal victory.

"They're rock-solid, I trust them with anything," she said of her defense, which also retired the side four times. "If the ball gets hit, I'm positive it's going to be an out."

McCauliffe had suffered an injury to her right elbow in March 2021, so she missed softball last spring.

"I was actually playing basketball, and I fell down and tore my ligament," McCauliffe said. "But I had surgery in June and I didn't start pitching until January this year. In the beginning, I would only throw four innings, then it was five, I slowly worked my way up. But my team is great behind me, they do a fantastic job, I trust them."

