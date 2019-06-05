Greenwich freshman pitcher Lily McCauliffe and senior catcher Courtney Fraher were announced as Section II softball all-stars from the Wasaren League on Tuesday.
Junior pitcher Maggie Kelley of Tamarac was chosen as Most Valuable Player in the Wasaren League, while teammate Gabby Castiglione, a senior catcher, was also named a Section II all-star for the Wasaren.
Greenwich junior outfielder Lauren Maines was selected as a Wasaren League first-team all-star, joined by pitchers Molly O'Reilly of Saratoga Catholic, Abby Philpott of Hoosick Falls, Emma Scofield of Hoosic Valley and Bailey Catlin of New Lebanon-Berlin. Other first-teamers are Tamarac's McKenna Ryan and Cassidy Galipeau, and Mechanicville's Makayla Nadler, Taylor Lescault and Alivia Wood.
